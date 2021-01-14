 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 14 is 'servile' as in: "Remember, when choosing an unusual pet, an ocelot cannot be bought, nor is a Serval cat servile"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Sycophancy, Flattery, Human behavior, Slavery, Greek loanwords, ancestor of serve, help of servilis, Africa  
•       •       •

120 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 3:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Half-right.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a farky on someone that says, "Every time you buy an exotic pet, your dick shrinks a little bit."
Not my line, this farkers. So I faved him.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DARN OCELOT STOLE CONRAD.

Now read it backwards.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

syrynxx: [Fark user image image 500x321]

Half-right.


You foxed eared asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I love the idea of using this word, but the pronunciation does it no favors... servull?  Really?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pence is servile to the man who tried to have him and his family killed.
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kinky...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dr. Frasier Crane:
How did things go with Maris?
Niles:
I wish I knew. I returned the gifts and told her there was no chance of reconciliation. She didn't get mad. In fact, she was eerily calm. She just stood there with a blank stare on her face, rubbing her ocelot.
Martin:
You know, they got a cream for that.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wrong again subby, it's 'servile' as in:

You can go down the buffet servile, or the cafeteria self-servile.
 
ocelot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Name a price.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.