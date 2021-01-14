 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Skids, XTC, and Fad Gadget. And, THERE WILL BE DANCING. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #183. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
9
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone say, Dancing"?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farm5.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: Someone say, Dancing"?
[64.media.tumblr.com image 384x262] [View Full Size image _x_]


ah yes, the "why can't i have robert smith hair" era.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Someone say, Dancing"?
[64.media.tumblr.com image 384x262]


It took me two or three times watching that video to figure out why "Y, vertical lips, I, B, U" stood for "Why Can't I Be You".  That still has to be the dirtiest double entendre I've seen in a video from that era, and it was from The Cure!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Pista: Someone say, Dancing"?
[64.media.tumblr.com image 384x262]

It took me two or three times watching that video to figure out why "Y, vertical lips, I, B, U" stood for "Why Can't I Be You".  That still has to be the dirtiest double entendre I've seen in a video from that era, and it was from The Cure!


It was a particularly cruel trick they played on Lol at the time as he was almost permanently sauced & becoming nuisance & Robert had had enough.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haha. This bass is bonkers
 
