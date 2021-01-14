 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Parts of England ban sledding over COVID concerns. Residents object, noting that it's a slippery slope (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Asinine, The Sun, Newspaper, News of the World, The Times, News Corporation, New York Post, News International, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 1:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about skiing?


"I'm a GIRAFFE!"
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this problem just snowballing as people get angrier at covid restrictions.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL subby
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people are maintaining distance, why is sledding a problem?  Some of the restrictions I've seen make no damn sense.  For instance, a curfew at night.  If someone is simply talking an evening walk, why the hell does nit matter?  Yeah, I get it.  Don't go to a crowded party or nightclub.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British people can't be trusted with any level of responsibility, apparently.

/off to the mountains for some skiing tomorrow
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
At frost I didn't get it, but Icy  what you did there subby.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What would Calvin and Hobbes do?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I mean, I did once go skipping across a busy road on a saucer thread.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WTF is sledging?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If people are maintaining distance, why is sledding a problem?  Some of the restrictions I've seen make no damn sense.  For instance, a curfew at night.  If someone is simply talking an evening walk, why the hell does nit matter?  Yeah, I get it.  Don't go to a crowded party or nightclub.


A lot of the restrictions don't make any sense.

I flew out of Seattle last week, and there was no alcohol service allowed...not even in the airline lounges.  I learned about it when I was at the Alaska Airlines Lounge.

Yeesh...like serving bloody marys would somehow make things worse in a place where people can eat and drink.
 
B0redd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: WTF is sledging?


thats sledding but spelt correctunly
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: If people are maintaining distance, why is sledding a problem?  Some of the restrictions I've seen make no damn sense.  For instance, a curfew at night.  If someone is simply talking an evening walk, why the hell does nit matter?  Yeah, I get it.  Don't go to a crowded party or nightclub.


No hospital space for accidents.
 
inner ted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If people can't comprehend that being indoors with others is a bad idea during a deadly pandemic - be it school , malls or that really important airplane ride - then I don't think they'll be putting much effort in to keeping their distance outdoors

Besides - you are also treading on the most privileged of white territory- outdoor activity and most of us shall not be infringed of our right to rollerblade or that weekend trip to Vegas
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

inner ted: If people can't comprehend that being indoors with others is a bad idea during a deadly pandemic - be it school , malls or that really important airplane ride - then I don't think they'll be putting much effort in to keeping their distance outdoors

Besides - you are also treading on the most privileged of white territory- outdoor activity and most of us shall not be infringed of our right to rollerblade or that weekend trip to Vegas


What's wrong with rollerblading?  It's an activity that easily falls under social distancing.

And I say that as a guy who hasn't been rollerblading since Bill Clinton was in office.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.