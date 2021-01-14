 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not news: Man throws away hard drive in 2013. News: It had Bitcoin on it worth $250 million. Fark: He wants to excavate the landfill. Ultrafark: And donate all the funds to local Covid relief   (bbc.com) divider line
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oak Island for the 21st century.

We suck
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember that story. I don't think magnetic data would even survive under those conditions.

Let it go, man, it's gone.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: I remember that story. I don't think magnetic data would even survive under those conditions.

Let it go, man, it's gone.


Depends. If it was in a sealed waterproof package it might have survived.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin: Like money, only its worthless. And doesnt exist.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, right.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of it?  FTFA, "He said he was willing to donate 25% of the value of the bitcoins to his home city of Newport in south Wales - about £52.5m - if he found the hard drive. "
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost my wife - Morgan Fairchild - in landfill, so I feel his pain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So at least one guy remembered his password.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Oak Island for the 21st century.

We suck


A hard drive?
With BitCoin?
On Oak Island?
Could this vast treasure be left behind by the Knights Templar?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: I lost my wife - Morgan Fairchild - in landfill, so I feel his pain.


Yeah, ..... That's the ticket!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be saying all that shiat too if I had even a miniscule chance of a quart-bil.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So at least one guy remembered his password.


https://www.9news.com.au/technology/u​s​-man-has-just-2-password-attempts-left​-or-will-lose-300-million-bitcoin-fort​une/fa9c5c1b-23bc-4107-a6f1-a3e2887470​27

A San Francisco computer programmer has just two password attempts left if he is to unlock a Bitcoin wallet worth more than $300 million.

If Stefan Thomas fails and burns through his final two of 10 attempts, he will lose 7002 Bitcoin, currently worth an eye-watering and lifechanging $303 million.

The forgotten password which is keeping Mr Thomas awake at night would let him unlock a small hard drive, known as an IronKey.

The IronKey contains the critical private keys to Mr Thomas' digital wallet, where the Bitcoin fortune is locked up.

If Mr Thomas makes 10 failed IronKey password attempts, the hard drive will seize up and encrypt everything for eternity.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Yeah, right.

FTFA: When he threw the hard drive away in 2013, the value of the bitcoins was about $7.5m (£4.6m).


Yeah, my bullsh*t detector just went to 11.  Nobody willing throws away 7.5 million.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leonard seen choking the ever-living piss out of Sheldon in the corner.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who just throws out a hard drive? Once mine are backed up they meet the business end of a .12 gauge. It's the only way to be sure!
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the episode of The Big Bang Theory where they mined a bunch of Bitcoin, and had the proceeds sitting on a thumbdrive.

Here's what I don't get.  You do not carry Bitcoin around on file storage.  You carry the wallet address and private key.  Both of which are tiny ASCII text blocks and nothing more.  The size of those files doesn't change because it's $1 or $250M.  It's just addresses on the blockchain.

So how is it that someone had such important information as $250M worth of Bitcoin, but didn't keep a backup of those keys?  The only place the file exists is on an old hard drive that he lost track of?

That seems utterly absurd to me.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is trying to sell the right to dig for it to "investors". I suspect that his future involves a landfill site, and not in a good way.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Like he remembers his password.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: This reminds me of the episode of The Big Bang Theory where they mined a bunch of Bitcoin, and had the proceeds sitting on a thumbdrive.

Here's what I don't get.  You do not carry Bitcoin around on file storage.  You carry the wallet address and private key.  Both of which are tiny ASCII text blocks and nothing more.  The size of those files doesn't change because it's $1 or $250M.  It's just addresses on the blockchain.

So how is it that someone had such important information as $250M worth of Bitcoin, but didn't keep a backup of those keys?  The only place the file exists is on an old hard drive that he lost track of?

That seems utterly absurd to me.


It wasn't worth $250 million when he bought it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if some scavenger salvaged the drive before it went in the ground and is now laughing in a bungalow in Tahiti.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Big Bang Theory already did it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yay, it's another "mega rich guy loses opportunity to be ultra rich guy" story.
 
1000Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Yeah, right.

FTFA: When he threw the hard drive away in 2013, the value of the bitcoins was about $7.5m (£4.6m).

Yeah, my bullsh*t detector just went to 11.  Nobody willing throws away 7.5 million.


He probably wasn't aware of that fact at the time. It sounds like he bought the bitcoins for the lulz then completely forgot about them, threw out the hard drive without checking and only recently realized what they are worth.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crowdfund it.  Offer neck beards a share of the proceeds.  Enjoy Rio.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How would that physically work?  Just say he found the hard drive and said "OK, I'm ready to cash out" and it was all legit with the way it's supposed to work.

Would someone send him a check for 250 million that he could deposit?

Is it more complicated than that?  Is it like Skeeball at Chuck E Cheese where he can only use it to redeem online prizes and wares?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But who's actually paying $$$ for large amounts of bitcoin right now?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: How would that physically work?  Just say he found the hard drive and said "OK, I'm ready to cash out" and it was all legit with the way it's supposed to work.

Would someone send him a check for 250 million that he could deposit?

Is it more complicated than that?  Is it like Skeeball at Chuck E Cheese where he can only use it to redeem online prizes and wares?


You could Google it, but I guess you're too lazy. Here's the short answer:

You can easily subscribe to a bitcoin exchange, which will allow you to exchange bitcoin for US dollars at the current value.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
allears:
You could Google it, but I guess you're too lazy. Here's the short answer:

You can easily subscribe to a bitcoin exchange, which will allow you to exchange bitcoin for US dollars at the current value.

I would like the short answer from someone that may have some firsthand knowledge about that, if there is someone here that may have has some hands on experience with it.  I'm sure Googling it would be a half day long rabbit hole that I'd rather not weed through all day.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I lost my wife - Morgan Fairchild - in landfill, so I feel his pain.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: How would that physically work?  Just say he found the hard drive and said "OK, I'm ready to cash out" and it was all legit with the way it's supposed to work.

Would someone send him a check for 250 million that he could deposit?

Is it more complicated than that?  Is it like Skeeball at Chuck E Cheese where he can only use it to redeem online prizes and wares?


Read my post above.  It doesn't work like that.  There is no big file with Bitcoin IN it.  It is nothing but references to addresses in the Blockchain.

When you buy Bitcoin, it gets written as a transaction to a wallet.
For instance, here is one of my wallets:  1Gs7TMTqUbh5GhYCJMn7jB3H2TkS​a8naGa

Wanna see what's in it?  Plop that address into any blockchain explorer.  That will show you all the transactions on that wallet.

It's safe to do this, because without the private key to unlock it, all you can do is see the activity on it.  That wallet is one of the ones I dump faucet operations to, in case you're interested.

So, that's like $13 worth of Bitcoin, but the only place it exists is as a transaction on the blockchain.  If every machine I own caught on fire and burned to the ground, that transaction block would still be there.

This is why I don't get how this person had the ONLY reference to their Bitcoin written to a hard drive, and nowhere else.  They could have printed the key out and stuffed it in a drawer, and it would have been more secure.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: But who's actually paying $$$ for large amounts of bitcoin right now?


Evidently enough people that the price is still going up.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?

/that one Farker claimed to have at least $200M worth of Bitcoin... back when it was hovering closer to $17k-$18K...
//please, supermegamillionaire Farker, come forward and regale us again with tales of your wealth
 
Livinglush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Yeah, right.

FTFA: When he threw the hard drive away in 2013, the value of the bitcoins was about $7.5m (£4.6m).

Yeah, my bullsh*t detector just went to 11.  Nobody willing throws away 7.5 million.


Yeah this stopped me right there.  I threw away a drive with about a dozen bitcoins years ago, but the worth back then was a few dollars each.  Big difference.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What's his Fark handle?

/that one Farker claimed to have at least $200M worth of Bitcoin... back when it was hovering closer to $17k-$18K...
//please, supermegamillionaire Farker, come forward and regale us again with tales of your wealth


You mock it.  But it does add up.
Most of that $13 that I pointed out before was worth like $4 a few months ago.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CFitzsimmons:
Who just throws out a hard drive? Once mine are backed up they meet the business end of a .12 gauge. It's the only way to be sure!

Don't you think a .12 gauge is a bit of overkill? Also where do you buy such an armament?
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Easy Reader: How would that physically work?  Just say he found the hard drive and said "OK, I'm ready to cash out" and it was all legit with the way it's supposed to work.

Would someone send him a check for 250 million that he could deposit?

Is it more complicated than that?  Is it like Skeeball at Chuck E Cheese where he can only use it to redeem online prizes and wares?

Read my post above.  It doesn't work like that.  There is no big file with Bitcoin IN it.  It is nothing but references to addresses in the Blockchain.

When you buy Bitcoin, it gets written as a transaction to a wallet.
For instance, here is one of my wallets:  1Gs7TMTqUbh5GhYCJMn7jB3H2TkS​a8naGa

Wanna see what's in it?  Plop that address into any blockchain explorer.  That will show you all the transactions on that wallet.

It's safe to do this, because without the private key to unlock it, all you can do is see the activity on it.  That wallet is one of the ones I dump faucet operations to, in case you're interested.

So, that's like $13 worth of Bitcoin, but the only place it exists is as a transaction on the blockchain.  If every machine I own caught on fire and burned to the ground, that transaction block would still be there.

This is why I don't get how this person had the ONLY reference to their Bitcoin written to a hard drive, and nowhere else.  They could have printed the key out and stuffed it in a drawer, and it would have been more secure.


Thank you.  I appreciate your explanation.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I did some sand casting for a friend and he paid me 1/3 of a bitcoin that was worth like $400 at the time. I lost it of course. I could -really- use that money right now too.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
7 years ago? That thing is probably 40 feet deep by now.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: For instance, here is one of my wallets:  1Gs7TMTqUbh5GhYCJMn7jB3H2TkS​a8naGa

Wanna see what's in it?  Plop that address into any blockchain explorer.  That will show you all the transactions on that wallet.

It's safe to do this, because without the private key to unlock it, all you can do is see the activity on it.  That wallet is one of the ones I dump faucet operations to, in case you're interested.


It's safe to post that info on Fark because of the security filter that clears out passwords and keys. For example, the key to my bitcoin wallet is XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

See. Automatically filtered.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

allears: Easy Reader: How would that physically work?  Just say he found the hard drive and said "OK, I'm ready to cash out" and it was all legit with the way it's supposed to work.

Would someone send him a check for 250 million that he could deposit?

Is it more complicated than that?  Is it like Skeeball at Chuck E Cheese where he can only use it to redeem online prizes and wares?

You could Google it, but I guess you're too lazy. Here's the short answer:

You can easily subscribe to a bitcoin exchange, which will allow you to exchange bitcoin for US dollars at the current value.


Terry Pratchett's addendum seems appropriate here.  "... Provided, of course, that the members don't actually all make the exchange."  The only thing the exchange has to back up the value is to sell more bitcoins.  If no one is buying the value disappears overnight.  Just like any other Ponzi scheme.

Banks can have liquidity problems but ultimately they have SOMETHING to back up their accounts.  Loans receivable, buildings, investments, the Fed, etc.  Bitcoin has smoke and mirrors.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OldRod: the hard drive will seize up


it will what now?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


Here we go recycling this entire story. Again.

Dude claimed his then girlfriend at the time threw the hard drive in question away, for whatever reason. But now there's no mention of her.

I feel like this is gonna wind up like one of those sunken treasure investment schemes from back in the 80s: assuming it exists, and then assuming he finds it intact and still salvageable/valuable, he might share it with the investors. But even if he doesn't, he still keeps the investors' money.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: durbnpoisn: For instance, here is one of my wallets:  1Gs7TMTqUbh5GhYCJMn7jB3H2TkS​a8naGa

Wanna see what's in it?  Plop that address into any blockchain explorer.  That will show you all the transactions on that wallet.

It's safe to do this, because without the private key to unlock it, all you can do is see the activity on it.  That wallet is one of the ones I dump faucet operations to, in case you're interested.

It's safe to post that info on Fark because of the security filter that clears out passwords and keys. For example, the key to my bitcoin wallet is XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

See. Automatically filtered.


Right.  Like the combination to my luggage:  XXXXX
 
darkeyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Landfill:  For $100/month we will grant a license for you to dig in our landfill for a chance to find $250 million!*

*depended on the value of Bitcoin at time of discovery

Profit!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: MythDragon: durbnpoisn: For instance, here is one of my wallets:  1Gs7TMTqUbh5GhYCJMn7jB3H2TkS​a8naGa

Wanna see what's in it?  Plop that address into any blockchain explorer.  That will show you all the transactions on that wallet.

It's safe to do this, because without the private key to unlock it, all you can do is see the activity on it.  That wallet is one of the ones I dump faucet operations to, in case you're interested.

It's safe to post that info on Fark because of the security filter that clears out passwords and keys. For example, the key to my bitcoin wallet is XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX.

See. Automatically filtered.

Right.  Like the combination to my luggage:  XXXXX


hunter2
 
