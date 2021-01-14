 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Montana gets a blow job   (krtv.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I looked at the NWS hazard map yesterday and the western plains into the mountains was a sea of yellowish high wind warning.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no such place as Montana.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gusting over 50 this morning here (western SODAK)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't have to worry about securing the trambampoline now
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video of the tanks rolling along... that one looks kind of like a propane tank.  Hopefully, it's empty
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not concerned.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size



Yup. I knew she would be good at those...
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 280x180]
Not concerned.


Goodfellas....one of my favorite movies.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol. I grew up in Shelby.

About 90 miles west of there closer to the mountains, I believe they had straight line winds so strong they blew over some rail cars. They were empty at the time, but still.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: There's no such place as Montana.


A mythical place is America that soviet defectors fantasized about.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, Breckenridge, Colorado recorded a 116 mph gust overnight.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: don't have to worry about securing the trambampoline now


They used to be jumpolines until subby's mom used one.

/obviously stolen
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some small towns around here recorded nearly 90mph winds. Had a sloppy blow job in Regina. Hope my shingles are still on my roof when I get home from work.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ibiblio.orgView Full Size


Now his insistence on getting there makes more sense
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: [Fark user image 280x180]
Not concerned.

Goodfellas....one of my favorite movies.


I dont follow...This is legitimate local businessman Morris Kessler.
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess where my new vacation home is...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is legitimate local businessman Morris Kessler.


True story....

I grew up on Long Island. My aunt as a little girl lived on the same street as Pauly...you know the scene were kids would answer the pay phone and then run to Paullie's house to let him know the call was for him?

My aunt figured this out really quick and her and her friends would play "ring and run" at his door.

Also when Henry got busted on Long Island? The house was a few away from my GF's grandmothers house.
 
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Taco Tuesday must have been epic if this is the kind of devastation it leaves in it's wake.
 
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they get impeached for it ?
 
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: [ibiblio.org image 458x286]

Now his insistence on getting there makes more sense


Probably also changes the meaning of the term, "Give me a ping, Vasili. One ping only, please."
 
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldRod: The video of the tanks rolling along... that one looks kind of like a propane tank.  Hopefully, it's empty


Nah that's a plastic/fibreglass water/septic tank. Very light, nothing that can go boom in there.
 
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On the plus side. Finally got rid of that stupid trampoline the kids played with for five minutes.
 
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Gusting over 50 this morning here (western SODAK)


Blowin' good in spuhrfeesh too.

/and where tf was all the smoke from yesterday?
 
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There's no such place as Montana.


Montana is real.  Its elections are not.
 
