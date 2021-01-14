 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Now playing in the Afterlife - Tiger Kings
    Siegfried & Roy, Magic, The Mirage, Siegfried Fischbacher, legendary magician's death, German-American duo, Father of the Pride, Horn's pet cheetah  
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, they are qualified to be podium guy's lawyer now.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is going to have the best table in gay, German heaven.

Nowhere near the restrooms.

Right by the bay window looking out over conquered Poland.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pancreatic cancer is a death sentence
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do Siegfried and the tiger have in common? They both know what Roy tastes like.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't realize he was that old.  I know they've been doing that show forever, but still.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No longer Siegfried and Temp.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick Astley - Together Forever (Official Music Video)
Youtube yPYZpwSpKmA
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop linking to the NY Post.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems rather folly.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Helmut?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I had no idea Roy died earlier this year too.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they lived as long as they did, given their lifestyle.
/as a tiger act.
 
Maxor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: He is going to have the best table in gay, German heaven.

Nowhere near the restrooms.

Right by the bay window looking out over conquered Poland.


I thought they wanted to be close to the restroom to find guys with a wide stance....
 
buckybear
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What did the tiger say when he ate Roy?

Aw man I hate the fruit filled ones!
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Pancreatic cancer is a death sentence


This.  So much this.  My dad has stage 4 and watching him slowly lose the fight is a bigger strain on me than I will admit
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buckybear: What did the tiger say when he ate Roy?

Aw man I hate the fruit filled ones!


I can only think of one word to describe that joke: Wild!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Marcos P: Pancreatic cancer is a death sentence

This.  So much this.  My dad has stage 4 and watching him slowly lose the fight is a bigger strain on me than I will admit


My step dad last may, fark cancer

Rip magic tiger guy
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Siegfried, disappearing rabbits is ordinary, but can you make a cheetah disappear?"

They misspelled sausage.

/I miss sausage
//damn you covid
///selfish slashies
 
KingKauff [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baka-san: KingKauff: Marcos P: Pancreatic cancer is a death sentence

This.  So much this.  My dad has stage 4 and watching him slowly lose the fight is a bigger strain on me than I will admit

My step dad last may, fark cancer

Rip magic tiger guy


Damn, baka.  Didn't know that.  My condolences.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought they got ate years ago.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I saw them in 1985 on the Strip and didn't think they were that good. The hype at the time far exceeded the actual show. One of my earlier lessons at understanding advertising. Of course Delta Air Lines at that time always advertised that "They loved to fly and it showed". Clearly they didn't.
 
grimlock1972 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Siegfried is with Roy once more. RIP.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: He is going to have the best table in gay, German heaven.

Nowhere near the restrooms.

Right by the bay window looking out over conquered Poland.


Would the best table in gay, German heaven be away from the restroom?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


RIP
 
