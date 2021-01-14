 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Hot/crazy scale confirmed   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, thought this would be an article about Lauren Boebert Too much time on politics tab.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Selfie: 12 filters
Cigs: 0 filters
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TIL there are stations with "K" east of the Mississippi.

Long story is: It's all messed up.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/2​9​669/why-do-some-radio-stations-begin-k​-and-others-w
 
Sentient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ugh. Glad to have stepped back out of the dating world before instagram-thot became the beauty norm.
Old guy out.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shes definitely a Philly "8".

#farkedaroundfoundout
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.


She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sentient: Ugh. Glad to have stepped back out of the dating world before instagram-thot became the beauty norm.
Old guy out.


This this this. Many of these women look like cheap plastic dolls. And I doubt that scrubbing them up would improve their looks.
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lot of caked on makeup.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am in a demographic where I know my opinion on the subject does not matter at all whatsoever, but what is the deal with super-heavy Gen-Z makeup fashions? I don't get it.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: She gave me a Real Doll vibe


With less realistic skin.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that's a real doll.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.

She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Instagram filter.

/the one labeled "Crazy Biatch"
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Now that's a real doll.


Filters, dude. They remove all signs of humanity.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So she is back on the market?
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Huh, thought this would be an article about Lauren Boebert Too much time on politics tab.


Was expecting the same, to be honest.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can I get those filters on my glasses?
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rule #1. Never Fark crazy!
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She looks like she can't believe he broke up with her, she's been doing everything she's supposed to do, including apply her makeup with a trowel.  Why would he deny her when she's doing it all correctly?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: xxBirdMadGirlxx: jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.

She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.

[Fark user image 481x481]

Instagram filter.

/the one labeled "Crazy Biatch"


I shouldn't judge a book by its cover (excepting those with Down syndrome, i guess) but that woman just looks like lots of drama.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too much surgery.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And we thought we found the upper-rightmost data point last summer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you want to be happy for the rest of your life...
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Make-up should not be applied with a trowel.

NikolaiFarkoff: TIL there are stations with "K" east of the Mississippi.

Long story is: It's all messed up.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/29​669/why-do-some-radio-stations-begin-k​-and-others-w


I'm guessing this is the wrong thread, but it's early so I might be missing some connection.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: xxBirdMadGirlxx: jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.

She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.

[Fark user image 481x481]

Instagram filter.

/the one labeled "Crazy Biatch"


She puts her makeup on with a roller.  Yeesh.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Y'know the thing about a crazy biatch, she's got...lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until she runs over ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then...oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: an article about Lauren Boebert


I read that at first as "Lorena Bobbitt" then I realized probably not much difference anyways.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From the looks of the guys house she also has low standards.  Perfect!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
State police say they believe this is what happens when alcohol and anger collide.

The sharpest minds in that police department.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: bughunter: xxBirdMadGirlxx: jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.

She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.

[Fark user image 481x481]

Instagram filter.

/the one labeled "Crazy Biatch"

She puts her makeup on with a roller.  Yeesh.


Spackle knife, then roller.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flamark: cowsaregoodeating: an article about Lauren Boebert

I read that at first as "Lorena Bobbitt" then I realized probably not much difference anyways.


One cut the dick off an abusive husband, the other wants to cut the balls off democracy... Either way, something's gett'n cut.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"State police say they believe this is what happens when alcohol and anger collide"

I was thinking more along the lines of strongly worded letter stating how angry you are....
 
Remarkable_Anus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's in the eyes.....

/from my experience at least
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is that a REAL PERSON or a REAL DOLL?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police say this is incident had two volatile elements: alcohol and a broken heart.

That's a pretty good country song title right there.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn Fayette County's inmate record search is down, wanted to see what her booking photo looked like =(
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Instagram filter.


This.

Don't trust pictures anymore. You thought MySpace angles were bad, these filters they have on image apps have the processing power of photoshop with the touch of a single button. I see them all the time on Facebook and think, ok, I know her, she's no where near that hot.
 
phenn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Y'know the thing about a crazy biatch, she's got...lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When she comes at ya, doesn't seem to be livin'... until she runs over ya. And those black eyes roll over white, and then...oh, then you hear that terrible high-pitch screamin'

[Fark user image 450x300]


Speaking of hot. Shaw may not have been 'classically' handsome, but he had serious sex appeal. Even as an old bat.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"As Broadwater put it, "At some point, you get that little voice in your head that says 'maybe I shouldn't be doing this.' Maybe this is one of those incidents where you listen to that voice."


Okay, Captain Buzz Kill.
 
lefty248
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ifky: Lot of caked on makeup.


Looks like a job by, what the hell was his name, Earl Shive?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: TIL there are stations with "K" east of the Mississippi.

Long story is: It's all messed up.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/29​669/why-do-some-radio-stations-begin-k​-and-others-w


Without reading that quite yet (but I will later), the exceptions are generally:

-Very old ones that haven't changed call letters since before they officially made the Mississippi River the dividing line in like 1946. Goes as far west as WVUV, American Samoa.

-For whatever reason, they just decided to pretend the the Mississippi goes straight north from the Twins Cities area instead of curving to the west, so there's a bunch of stations north of there that are technically on the wrong side of the river for their call letter.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bughunter: And we thought we found the upper-rightmost data point last summer...

[Fark user image image 850x465]


If you like Gilfoyle I recommend this. At least it is honest about wanting to eat you alive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was there an article linked?

Looked like all ads to me.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: NikolaiFarkoff: TIL there are stations with "K" east of the Mississippi.

Long story is: It's all messed up.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/29​669/why-do-some-radio-stations-begin-k​-and-others-w

Without reading that quite yet (but I will later), the exceptions are generally:

-Very old ones that haven't changed call letters since before they officially made the Mississippi River the dividing line in like 1946. Goes as far west as WVUV, American Samoa.

-For whatever reason, they just decided to pretend the the Mississippi goes straight north from the Twins Cities area instead of curving to the west, so there's a bunch of stations north of there that are technically on the wrong side of the river for their call letter.


Oh, and they just decided to ignore the International Date Line, so stations in territories close to Asia like Guam and the Northern Marianas get "K" call letters.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not hot enough to justify tolerating the crazy.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: And we thought we found the upper-rightmost data point last summer...

[Fark user image 850x465]


Gah. That's on the repulsive/crazy scale.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I know I'm missing the point of the article, but he tried to convince a drunk person to get behind the wheel and drive home? He's lucky he's the only person she hit
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: FrancoFile: bughunter: xxBirdMadGirlxx: jbc: Hot?!? She looks like she's had more bad plastic surgery than 20 Cher impersonators. Please see an optometrist, failmitter.

She gave me a Real Doll vibe but I adore your description.

[Fark user image 481x481]

Instagram filter.

/the one labeled "Crazy Biatch"

She puts her makeup on with a roller.  Yeesh.

Spackle knife, then roller.


Yeah, you'd have to crack the shell on that one if you want to get anywhere. Yuck.
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
