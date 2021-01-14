 Skip to content
(Alaska News Source)   Time traveler manages to stop the Dimond Courthouse Siege of 2021 with a minor edit   (alaskasnewssource.com) divider line
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deleting the tab?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the entire revolt has been stymied by the fact that their leader does not know the capital of Alaska and did not care enough to look it up. It follows the entire theme of The Stupid Coup. It's very on-brand.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Rudy plan it himself?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody warn Doug Dimmadome!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Deleting the tab?


Is that hot girl still there from Northern Exposure? No not the ditzy blond one. The pilot brunette one.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong location. It was supposed to be at Diamond Landscaping.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing say homegrown, grassroots, and totally not manipulation by outsiders like getting the capital of the state wrong.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Four Seasons was not available?
 
kristufer82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are Alaskans hard core Americans or are they more frontiersman live off the land roughing it type of people that just want to be left alone?  My only reference points are Sarah Palin and Sue from Life Below Zero.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sorry, they meant Dimond Total Landscaping.  It's an easy mistake to make.
 
