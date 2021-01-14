 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   "Search party hoping to find Fayette County woman missing for 2 weeks". Sounds like there needs to be a second search party to find the first one   (wpxi.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dufresne, search party of 2!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they checked nearby Greene County?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".


I don't know.  The Playboy stash was usually in a wooded area.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her last known interaction was with a police officer. She asked the officer for directions. The officer helped her, but her family believes she might have gotten lost after that."

I've watched enough "Snapped" episodes to know that usually the last person that sees the missing person is usually the first suspect.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".


Nope. I disagree. I had sex with my GF in a wooded area circa 1985.  And let me tell you, it was damn good.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send. More. Cops.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".

Nope. I disagree. I had sex with my GF in a wooded area circa 1985.  And let me tell you, it was damn good.


Did they ever find her body?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".

Nope. I disagree. I had sex with my GF in a wooded area circa 1985.  And let me tell you, it was damn good.


That was pre waxing.
Bush is not a "wooded" area. Don't be rude.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".

Nope. I disagree. I had sex with my GF in a wooded area circa 1985.  And let me tell you, it was damn good.


We all had sex with your GF in wooded areas back in 1985.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Did they ever find her body?


Actually if you really want to know....

She passed out after the fact. I got really worried I hurt her or something (totally inexperienced here at that time) also because we had only been dating a week or so I didn't know if she was diabetic, or had other health concerns. So I was very concerned. Finally she came to and explained she hadn't had dinner and that combined with the fun we just had was too much for her to handle.

This was the first and last time that ever happened. Not bragging here, just telling a CSB.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: We all had sex with your GF in wooded areas back in 1985.



I suggest you get tested for STDs...asap.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: dothemath: Did they ever find her body?

Actually if you really want to know....

She passed out after the fact. I got really worried I hurt her or something (totally inexperienced here at that time) also because we had only been dating a week or so I didn't know if she was diabetic, or had other health concerns. So I was very concerned. Finally she came to and explained she hadn't had dinner and that combined with the fun we just had was too much for her to handle.

This was the first and last time that ever happened. Not bragging here, just telling a CSB.


If I had a nickel for every girl Ive fu*ked into a temporary diabetic coma.

The 80's were wild!
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gcaggiano.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: If I had a nickel for every girl Ive fu*ked into a temporary diabetic coma.


Let me tell you...she was wild. Horny as all get out. I dated her for a few years and by 1987, I had enough. She was lazy, didn't want to get a job, didn't want to learn to drive and had no ambition in life other then to be my sex doll. I joined the Army to get away from her. Within one month of be being away...she dates someone, moves in with him....

She had a horrible life with this guy. He cheated on her, beat her, abused her mentally, and then after a few kids, he blows all thier money gambling...she wound up with sever depression and is now on welfare because she can't work due to her mental issues.

I sort of feel bad about leaving her as looking back, the sex was great each and every time and we really did get along with one another.  Shoulda, woulda, coulda...

everything happens for a reason.

I'm still in touch with her over e-mail,
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: dothemath: If I had a nickel for every girl Ive fu*ked into a temporary diabetic coma.

Let me tell you...she was wild. Horny as all get out. I dated her for a few years and by 1987, I had enough. She was lazy, didn't want to get a job, didn't want to learn to drive and had no ambition in life other then to be my sex doll. I joined the Army to get away from her. Within one month of be being away...she dates someone, moves in with him....

She had a horrible life with this guy. He cheated on her, beat her, abused her mentally, and then after a few kids, he blows all thier money gambling...she wound up with sever depression and is now on welfare because she can't work due to her mental issues.

I sort of feel bad about leaving her as looking back, the sex was great each and every time and we really did get along with one another.  Shoulda, woulda, coulda...

everything happens for a reason.

I'm still in touch with her over e-mail,


I feel like ive been on a rollercoaster of emotion.
That story has everything: highs, lows, mediums, the army.
Have you sold the movie rights to this tale? Because if not I want in.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: I feel like ive been on a rollercoaster of emotion.
That story has everything: highs, lows, mediums, the army.
Have you sold the movie rights to this tale? Because if not I want in.


want more?

Because the husband left her (he just took off one day) he hasn't paid child support, etc...and due to her health issues, her little sister took her in to live with them. Imagine 10 people cramped up in a hoarders apartment. The sister treats her like shiat and demands the whole SS monthly check to cover expenses. The sister is mean, cruel and doesn't have one ounce of niceness when it comes to treating my ex.

I've heard horror stories over the e-mail over the living conditions.

If you like stories, I have a ton of them. EIP and I'll send you some really good ones about a date I was once on in 2003.

If you're in the movie biz, I would gladly work with you on getting a draft script out.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Yellow Beard: We all had sex with your GF in wooded areas back in 1985.


I suggest you get tested for STDs...asap.


I didn't even catch the crabs from her. What'd you give her?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I didn't even catch the crabs from her. What'd you give her?


heh-heh....thankfully we were both clean at the time. After I left her, who the hell knows what she caught.

here's a CSB

So me her and my friends Jay and Corey go see "the untouchables" in the movies...She is sitting in the middle of us. Thinking I was to her right, she decided to give a handy....to my friend, thinking it was me.

Don't ask.

My friend was kind enough to whisper to her..."I'm not Stek" and she got embarrassed and walked out.

I didn't find out about this until decades later when my friend Corey told me.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nothing good has ever happened in a "wooded area".


My friends and I smoked a lot of weed and took a lot of acid and mushrooms in "the woods" in the late 90's.

It was never not good except that one time when a 14-year-old dude put a full spray paint can on a fire. He stood there staring at it like a dumbass until I grabbed his collar a told him to RUN. We heard what sounded like a shotgun blast less than 20 seconds later, and heard the sirens a few minutes after that. We returned to survey the aftermath after a few days, and the damage was impressive.

The woods are where CSBs are made.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Dufresne, search party of 2!


Came here for this... leaving satisfied
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: My friends and I smoked a lot of weed and took a lot of acid and mushrooms in "the woods" in the late 90's.


Ah...for me, it was every friday night behind the "Centicle".

The Centicle was a place were fallen priests and nuns went to get "recharged" when they lost their way.

Behind the building were a few "dug up graves" and it was very spooky in those woods. The other side of the woods lead to a very busy two lane road that ran through town.

We would have a barrel for fires, and someone always had a boom box and someone always dropped off a keg.

One night, fire blazing, people tripping, having a good old time. One girl couldn't handle the LSD and she stripped her clothes and started running towards the street. She actually made it..and was running down the side walk naked.

My friends and I stayed behind and did not chase her as other people did chase her. We were told by an older kid..."Grab the farking keg and run towards the Cenicle!"

and that's what we did. Soon after we heard the police sirens and they were getting closer. We buried the keg under some leaves and ran like hell towards our escape.

Turns out the cops were chasing a car, not associated with us and not the naked girl. She was eventually calmed down, they covered her and took her back to the woods where she got dressed and vegged out on a log as people talked her down.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: a 14-year-old dude put a full spray paint can on a fire. He stood there staring at it like a dumbass until I grabbed his collar a told him to RUN. We heard what sounded like a shotgun blast less than 20 seconds later,


My friends and I also spent a good amount of time doing drugs in the outdoors. Me and a friend used to wait until everyone was good and shiat faced sitting around the fire then he'd run by and throw a spent shotgun shell into the fire and right when everyone was scrambling in the dirt to get away I, hiding behind the truck, would fire the 12 ga into the air.

good times.
 
