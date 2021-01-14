 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Nurse was supposed to get a second COVID shot, but then   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Common cold, Influenza, new government policy, first shot, second dose, second shot, British ER nurse, last Tuesday  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's OK, getting the disease also induces some immunity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nothing like changing horse  midstream
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bad luck but I doubt that it would have made much of a difference if he had received the second shot on schedule. Noticing symptoms 2 days later means that he was probably infected already.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks Trump.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I didn't think the second shot was something you could cancel or delay.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It rained on her wedding day?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Proof positive that one shot isn't enough though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
See. Irrefutable proof that the vaccine is giving people Covid! It's all part of Bill Gate's plan for population reduction, to make more room for the Lizard people to put up for 5g towers which is how they keep the eggs they implant in people warm.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I didn't think the second shot was something you could cancel or delay.


According to the drug manufacturer and science, no.  According to politicians who look better with more people getting shots, yes.  Guess who sets the policy?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I got to have a shot!"
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They probably forgot to charge the computer chips up. Those things don't run on magic!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Welshman was scheduled to get his second shot last Tuesday, but it was canceled under a new government policy to instead prioritize more people getting their initial shots, the outlet said.


So the government welshed on the Welshman. Serves that bugger right. (I can use that slur, I'm part Welsh).
 
Delta1212
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Bad luck but I doubt that it would have made much of a difference if he had received the second shot on schedule. Noticing symptoms 2 days later means that he was probably infected already.


That was my thought. The timing is ironic in a cosmic sense, but not terribly meaningful otherwise.
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I didn't think the second shot was something you could cancel or delay.


They won't tell you this but the two shots are fundamentally different. The first shot starts the change into a lizard which is how immunity is established. The second shot stops the change keeping you mostly human.

/I'm pretty much the world expert on immunity after having read the comments section on several articles and a few youtube videos
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NYPost? It must be true.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have a few friends who waited in line at a mass distribution for elderly and underlying conditions people, gave up, went home, and tested positive a few days later.  Did they catch it before or after being in line?  Could they have infected others waiting in line?  I don't know.
 
TrashcanMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I didn't think the second shot was something you could cancel or delay.


it doesn't just show up and inject itself
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Proof positive that one shot isn't enough though.


One shot is never enough.

That's why my liver hates me and it's probably wise I never step foot in Kansas City again.
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bureaucracy FTW!

We're from the government.  We're here to help!

Have some more help!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: One shot is never enough.


have you tried drinking something called a "mind eraser". One of them is plenty.

but I take two, just in case...
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

great_tigers: Thanks Trump.


While I understand the sentiment, this happened in the UK.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A lot of ink has been spilled on why one shot is probably fine for short term immunity. You know, get through that first month, we'll circle back and give you long term immunity later, despite there being no evidence regarding that strategy. Lots of columns, lots of angry letters from scientists objecting, lots of tears from weepy centrists stating that we need to be pragmatic.

And now some blood as well! Good job everyone.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My 78 and 75 year-old parents got the Moderna yesterday in Florida.  I'm waiting for the inevitable "It turns out our distributor, Schmitty's of Ocala, traded the vaccine for some lottery scratchers and a case of beef jerky.  Your vaccine was actually Sprite."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: xxBirdMadGirlxx: One shot is never enough.

have you tried drinking something called a "mind eraser". One of them is plenty.

but I take two, just in case...


I can never remember how many of those things I'd had.
 
