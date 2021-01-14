 Skip to content
(Nature)   In 1847 as a prank male students voted to allow Elizabeth Blackwell into med school. She became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the US and a decade later, she and her sister Emily were running their own hospital   (nature.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, we grapple with a system that for centuries viewed only men as capable of being doctors.

Nothing special about "doctors" in that sentence. Most of the thinking careers were for men. Most of the jobs were for men because women were home raising the family. I'd say around the late 1960s in the USA you were no longer supposed to overtly steer women away from science.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I just watched the PBS episode about Elizabeth Friedman. We maybe could've fixed more problems if we had let women work on them earlier.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just watched an amazing documentary about a group of scientists who are using brain matter from mako sharks to find a cure for alzheimers.
It was fascinating but unfortunately several of the scientists were devoured by sharks.
Not the hot one, thank god.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Male students, a decade later:

Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And two decades later, their trailblazing path led to the historic achievements of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman:

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I just watched the PBS episode about Elizabeth Friedman. We maybe could've fixed more problems if we had let women work on them earlier.


On a related note, Gene Grabeel is interesting too.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: And two decades later, their trailblazing path led to the historic achievements of Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman:

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Then she flashed an ankle and got disbarred by the AMA
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I have my mother's rejection letters from her job searches circa 1955 - 1960 in journalism and PR. Lots of "this job is not suitable for women" and "we do not hire women".
 
