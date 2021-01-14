 Skip to content
(AP News)   After accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse is spotted drinking in a bar with a group of Proud Boys, prosecutors ask for "no booze" and "no white supremacists" conditions on his bail. Also, apparently underaged drinking is okay in WI if your mom is there   (apnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday, a reckoning...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Nazi.

I hate Nazis.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lives in Illinois.
His mommy takes him to Wisconsin to get him drunk.
and to be serenaded by Proud Boys.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF?!? I thought everybody on bail was required to follow a long list of rules, including no drinking and no association with gangs or terror groups. Either Rittenhouse got a laughably permissive bond agreement from a fellow Nazi or that county jail employs a bunch of nitwits.

Hell, I thought it was standard practice to strap on a GPS tracker and an alcohol (via sweat) detector to people out on bail.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.


It's legal for him to drink in Wisconsin because his mother is serving him.
He lives in Illinois.
His mommy is taking him across state lines to get him drunk.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White privilege on full display. This has to end.
 
yarnothuntin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Someday, a reckoning...


I think we are seeing a clear message here nationally. White Supremacy is consequence free
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am surprised he wasn't at the coup with a new gun. Sounds like something stupid he would do.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: WTF?!? I thought everybody on bail was required to follow a long list of rules, including no drinking and no association with gangs or terror groups. Either Rittenhouse got a laughably permissive bond agreement from a fellow Nazi or that county jail employs a bunch of nitwits.

Hell, I thought it was standard practice to strap on a GPS tracker and an alcohol (via sweat) detector to people out on bail.


I think the alcohol thingy is only for defendants who are on trial for alcohol involved crimes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was Blanche:
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure some Wisconsin bars have on-site daycare.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he did double penetration on the first date.

Triple?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Pocket Ninja: If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.

It's legal for him to drink in Wisconsin because his mother is serving him.
He lives in Illinois.
His mommy is taking him across state lines to get him drunk.


Children are the products of their environments. Can we get some accessory charges for Mommy Dearest?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It says he's 18 now.  WI is weird like this.  Once someone is 18, the parents are no longer considered their legal guardians, and cannot legally give someone permission to serve them alcohol.  Before they are 18, that is allowed.  So, there should be additional implications that mommy dearest is contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and the establishment is serving underage people.

Yes, I know it's a stupid rule, but that's how it works there.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.  I hope the DA is paying attention.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: WTF?!? I thought everybody on bail was required to follow a long list of rules, including no drinking and no association with gangs or terror groups. Either Rittenhouse got a laughably permissive bond agreement from a fellow Nazi or that county jail employs a bunch of nitwits.

Hell, I thought it was standard practice to strap on a GPS tracker and an alcohol (via sweat) detector to people out on bail.


Only if their not white... didn't you get the memo?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most bail requirements say no alcohol. This should at least trigger a hearing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murder two BLM protesters and you get a medal, bail, and free drinks,
but kill one proud boy and the US Marshals assassinate you
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm pretty sure some Wisconsin bars have on-site daycare.


Those are called Chuck E Cheese, and Showbiz Pizza.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So was Blanche:
[s.yimg.com image 850x469]


Weird.  Blanche doesn't strike me as the Bear lovin' type.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These douchebags seem to be way too attached to their mothers
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors in Wisconsin have asked a judge to order an Illinois teen charged with killing two people and wounding a third in a violent protest over a police shooting to stay out of bars and away from white supremacist groups.

Pwetty pwease?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next?  No hookers and blow?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
live it up now i guess because it's toilet wine for you going forward.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Children are the products of their environments. Can we get some accessory charges for Mommy Dearest?


No.
Its called being a man, your mommy only controls your life until youre about 16.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Walker: So was Blanche:
[s.yimg.com image 850x469]

Weird.  Blanche doesn't strike me as the Bear lovin' type.


Sometimes he likes to be dominated and bullied.
See his relationship with Trump as an example.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.


So, you've never been to the more rural areas of this state, have you? Liquor laws can be more of a guideline than a rule.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How times have changed:

Way back then at 18yo, we all just went to Hooters.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey beer is the only way I'm with most people's mom's

/Just kidding love the milfs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Murderous Nazi allowed to roam free and consume mind altering substances.
Discussion about the sanity of our legal system ensues.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the prosecutor trying him as an adult?

/wish my mom would have served us beer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if he did some shots.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Revoke bail
 
roc6783
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.


As a WI farker, I can confirm that if your parents are in the bar, they can serve you at any age. They can refuse, but they can legally.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TIL that bars in Wisconsin can serve a kid of any age if their parents are present.  Seems they tried to change it back in 2009 so that the minimum age would be 18 but the bill never got out of committee.

Honestly thought this was a federal level law that set the minimum drinking age at 21 years old.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The face of a mama's boy who been told he's special way too many times. 
kstp.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: I am surprised he wasn't at the coup with a new gun. Sounds like something stupid he would do.


He could only go there if his mom went with him, and that was her Bingo night.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised that not crossing any state lines wasn't a condition of his release on bond.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: The face of a mama's boy who been told he's special way too many times. [kstp.com image 800x450]


They're gonna love him in prison.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And you just know that this information will not be admissible in court.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Im from Wisconsin. Yes that is a law.

You can litterally put down a milk bottle and pick up a beer bottle and as long as parents are OK with it
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Pocket Ninja: If he was drinking in the bar as a result of their willingly serving him underage, charge the bar owner and strip him of his alcohol license.

It's legal for him to drink in Wisconsin because his mother is serving him.
He lives in Illinois.
His mommy is taking him across state lines to get him drunk.


I knew several Chicago, Wisconsin people that have stories of growing up, playing in a WI bar, or riding their bikes to the bar in the morning to find their mom. It's a thing. As adults, I think 100% of them are alcoholics, or struggle with alcoholism.

Who knew?
 
mrparks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think he's angry because Brian Peppers is his real dad.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Im from Wisconsin. Yes that is a law.

You can litterally put down a milk bottle and pick up a beer bottle and as long as parents are OK with it


If it wasn't for the l in Wisconsinaw that allows you to drink alcohol when you're with your parents, I would probably not have survived several family reunions in Eau Claire.

/Leinenkugels bottles will fit a nipple
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: It says he's 18 now.  WI is weird like this.  Once someone is 18, the parents are no longer considered their legal guardians, and cannot legally give someone permission to serve them alcohol.  Before they are 18, that is allowed.  So, there should be additional implications that mommy dearest is contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and the establishment is serving underage people.

Yes, I know it's a stupid rule, but that's how it works there.


That's not how it works.

125.02(20m) (20m)"Underage person" means a person who has not attained the legal drinking age.

Servers have the right to refuse service to an underage person, however.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: I'm kind of surprised that not crossing any state lines wasn't a condition of his release on bond.


They don't seem to have set much of any conditions - better late than never I guess.
My hunch is the court will give the prosecutor at least some of the conditions he's asking for.
 
