(Phys Org2)   A new study suggests octopi are adapting to higher ocean acid levels but doesn't go so far as to suggest this may also explain their newly documented punchy-ness   (phys.org) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat. I stopped doing acid and punching Phish fans in the 90's.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octopodes, subby.
The word is of greek origin.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We'd just better hope that they don't adapt too well.
 
patricula
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Octopuses or octopodes, Subby.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're short-lived and produce buckets of offspring. More generations in less time = quicker evolution.

/not a biologist
//just assuming
 
ChiefHopper [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: The word is of greek origin.


I use this handy mnemonic!

In the ocean, wiggling by,
Are octopuses, not octopi.

/ -odes works too
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pfft, as if the dark minions of the old gods wouldn't be able to adapt to catastrophic environmental changes. I mean, that would be a pretty big oversight for a being who intends to end this pathetic universe and rule over humanities festering corpse.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Octopuses are amazing creatures. We should put them in acid and see what happens.

/For Science!
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they're just jerks?
 
on the road
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Acidity is any pH level below 7.  The oceans have gone from 8.2 to 8.1.  The oceans were not acidic when CO₂ was ten times as high earlier in earth's history.

Colder water is able to hold more dissolved CO₂.  As oceans warm due to higher solar activity, they will expel CO₂ and become slightly less alkaline.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What an octopus on acid might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Doctor would you say it was actually these higher acid levels that caused the fatal reaction and not some mysterious poison?"
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our new Cephalopodan overlords.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Octopodes, subby.
The word is of greek origin.


Meh! The Greeks walked around in shiat.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Octopuses
/Pet peeve
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about soy and wasabl over rice?  Do they adapt to that too?
Grilled Greek style?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

patricula: Octopuses or octopodes, Subby.


25.1327412  <-----WHAT OCTO-PI MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They are pretty advanced. If they can adapt to a mason jar, they can adapt to a little acid
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Happily printing out Baby Yoda, acid or not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still waiting for a chance to get featured on the D'awww tab. Baby cephalopods get no love
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But how are they smoking weed underwater to balance out the trip?
 
