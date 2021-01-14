 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Man loses his Mercedes and is fined £200, but at least he was able to get a Big Mac after driving 100 miles   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Metropolitan and non-metropolitan counties of England, Local Government Act 1972, England, Ceremonial counties of England, Derbyshire, York, Travel, Priti Patel  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 1:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't believe I just read multiple accounts of a handful of people in Britain being fined for breaking quarantine and failing to maintain their car properly.

Maybe it's sort of a palate cleanser for the rest of reality.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mean, the McRib is pretty tasty but I wouldn't trade a Mercedes for one.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anybody else here old enough to remember when McDonald's food wasn't served looking like they threw all the parts in the box and then shook it?

They used to stack everything neatly. The BigMac even had a little paper ring to keep it tidy. Now it's all a mess.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Anybody else here old enough to remember when McDonald's food wasn't served looking like they threw all the parts in the box and then shook it?

They used to stack everything neatly. The BigMac even had a little paper ring to keep it tidy. Now it's all a mess.


Once I got a bigmac that from top down was built bead, meat, bread,bread, meat.
The meat was seriously on the bottom like they shuffled the ingredients together like a deck of cards and misshuffled.
I mean who starts with meat and goes "oh well, too late to fix it now. "?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People drove 100 miles for a Big Mac? To each their own, I guess.

CSB
I was in Tonopah, NV a while back. Just outside the Burger King on US 6, there's a billboard that says 'McDonald's, Just Ahead'. The next town with a McDonald's is Hawthorne which is 100 miles west.
/CSB
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He lost his Mercedes because it wasn't road worthy - broken windscreen and no wipers in England any time of year.

Taunting the police/flaunting the restrictions didn't help.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: SpectroBoy: Anybody else here old enough to remember when McDonald's food wasn't served looking like they threw all the parts in the box and then shook it?

They used to stack everything neatly. The BigMac even had a little paper ring to keep it tidy. Now it's all a mess.

Once I got a bigmac that from top down was built bead, meat, bread,bread, meat.
The meat was seriously on the bottom like they shuffled the ingredients together like a deck of cards and misshuffled.
I mean who starts with meat and goes "oh well, too late to fix it now. "?


A stoned teenager who isn't making enough to care?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Three friends visiting the very well-known exercise location of McDonald's at Hornsbridge."

I don't get how this isn't a sex thing. But I don't get how it could be a sex thing either.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.