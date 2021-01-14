 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   Man injects magic mushrooms into his veins. Then the transformation began   (livescience.com) divider line
51
    More: Scary, Psilocybin mushrooms, Psilocybin, Fungus, Psilocybe cubensis, psilocybin mushrooms, magic mushrooms, Psychedelic drug, antifungal drugs  
•       •       •

1623 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So if wasn't much of a funguy.

On another note: if he died, would he have mushrooms growing from his body?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get to see a 30-ish Blair Brown naked?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What
The
Fark!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you thought you heard it all


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this a plot line in Discovery?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: [Fark user image image 425x239]


This is going to be extremely painful.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AND we lost becky after she snorted, then injected, 17 marijuanas. NEVER FORGET (how to use each particular drug)!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My submission was better, but hey, total farkers get priority on submissions. It's true. When I had a free month of total fark, 3 were approved, but for the other 19 years I've been on fark, none.  I mean It's still cool though. not mad.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played Darkwood.  It was pretty alright.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"as sometimes seen when people ingest the fungus orally"

Wait. That doesn't happen all the time?
 
solarpoweredschittmachine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They grew so fast the doctor said he doesn't have mushroom left.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: My submission was better, but hey, total farkers get priority on submissions. It's true. When I had a free month of total fark, 3 were approved, but for the other 19 years I've been on fark, none.  I mean It's still cool though. not mad.


People with Total Fark are usually funnier than the rest of us.  You've got to learn to respect your betters. And/or cough up that $10.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB

Nassau Colosseum, Long Island, NY, Circa the mid 80's

Went to go see Squeeze in concert. Pulled up and parked the car and my some dude comes walking over to the car, smells the 420 coming out and asks if we wanted any mushrooms.

Now, I've done my share of LSD and mesc, so I thought, hey why not and we got a little baggie. We drove to the nearest McDonalds because I didn't want to eat mushrooms plain, so I put them on a burger. Ate it and...

Nothing happened.

I was disappointed but at the same time, glad I didn't have to worry about getting home.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That shows spore judgement.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farce-Side:

Anytime I've been gifted none get approved, yet I seem to get my own share approved
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.... Did he cum or what?!
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this, as someone who has grown his own mushrooms AND as someone who has injected filth into his veins in despair and self-loathing.  But jesus, what an idiot.

Interestingly, psilocybin (mushrooms) did play a part in my recovery from years of IV drug addiction.

Ironically, the trip that finally stopped addiction in its tracks was an IV injection of 4-AcO-DET, which is an analog of psilocybin.  So this guy was on the right track, just the wrong train.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stinkynuts: Well.... Did he cum or what?!


yes he did, it came out like rainbows.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiatake, Batman!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick to eating them.
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
somewhere, Jeff VanderMeer just chuckled mordantly.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came to post Altered States. Leaving satisfied.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: My submission was better, but hey, total farkers get priority on submissions. It's true. When I had a free month of total fark, 3 were approved, but for the other 19 years I've been on fark, none.  I mean It's still cool though. not mad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
famefocus.comView Full Size
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Farce-Side:

Anytime I've been gifted none get approved, yet I seem to get my own share approved


Oh, I think you misunderstood the objective of my post.  I'm just here to do covert unsanctioned marketing.  Sounds like you should cough up that $10 as well.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Farce-Side:

I accept gifts.

Free to Play grinder for life
 
darkeyes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you know who else was injected with a mushroom?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

davynelson: IV injection of 4-AcO-DET, which is an analog of psilocybin.


That's something I haven't heard about in a long time
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He knew it was time to go to the doctor, when badgers started knocking on his front door, and following him around.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

darkeyes: Do you know who else was injected with a mushroom?


Well...depending on if the the man was circumcised I would assume most women (and some men) have been injected with the tip of a mushroom head at one point of their lives...
 
amindtat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When the CIrcle of Spores druid in your party is a really hardcore role player.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: He knew it was time to go to the doctor, when badgers started knocking on his front door, and following him around.


It was when he realized he was entertaining their encyclopedia sales pitch seriously that he knew he was in trouble.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if this guy posted a lot on the internet as some sort of expert shroom ingester.
 
toejam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cleek: somewhere, Jeff VanderMeer just chuckled mordantly.


I love you like crazy but I'm scared I'm losin ya.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Soon:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Actually, I do recall someone who snorted a line of mushroom dust and ended up with pneumonia and a Lung Irrigation experience.
 
gayzuponme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


First thing I thought of...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Actually, I do recall someone who snorted a line of mushroom dust and ended up with pneumonia and a Lung Irrigation experience.


People who play bagpipes also.
 
sad_freaks [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 320x240]


I remember that scene, didn't someone float down the hall or something? That shiat blew my mind when I was about 5 or 6. It must have been a daytime movie or something cause that was about 1981 or 1982. I need to watch some Cronenberg.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No Paddy Chayefsky references?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

luna1580: [Fark user image 608x406]

AND we lost becky after she snorted, then injected, 17 marijuanas. NEVER FORGET (how to use each particular drug)!


is that a crime scene, a body farm, a scene from a movie?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sad_freaks: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 320x240]

I remember that scene, didn't someone float down the hall or something? That shiat blew my mind when I was about 5 or 6. It must have been a daytime movie or something cause that was about 1981 or 1982. I need to watch some Cronenberg.


Came out in 1980, might've been on daytime TV a year or two later.

It was delightfully trippy.

Altered States
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: luna1580: [Fark user image 608x406]

AND we lost becky after she snorted, then injected, 17 marijuanas. NEVER FORGET (how to use each particular drug)!

is that a crime scene, a body farm, a scene from a movie?


I think it's a screen grab from an episode of Hannibal.


gayzuponme: [Fark user image 364x274]

First thing I thought of...


This however ... what the hell am I looking at?
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.