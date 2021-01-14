 Skip to content
(The real tiger king)   For safety reasons, we recommend that snowmen do not hide pieces of meat, blood or animal hair in their pockets -- especially in the Amur tiger exhibit   (latestly.com) divider line
    Amusing, Tiger, Siberian tiger, Wild photos, Rare Golden Tiger, Melanistic Black Tiger, zoo panda, safety reasons, Snowman  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For extra fun think that we are also full of meat
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice try, Finland doesnt exist.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you wanna eat a snowman?
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least it was quick for him.
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (got the 'rona) - (parody)
mcreadyblue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Roy Horn approves of this message.

Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pueblonative
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Do you wanna eat a snowman?
maybe not a snowman (for Elsa)...
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I'm almost entirely meat.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Needs video.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

/PaigeNO.jog
//Olafwithcarrot.jpg
Fun.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oh come on, Fin is a word autocorrect.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I think I said this in another thread today,
Fark is not your personal erotica site

/DebbieDowner.jpg
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Michael: I don't own Dunder Mifflin, okay? [Dwight scoffs] The job was not mine to give. [sighs] Look, I need your advice on something. I am told that there are bears in the Rockies.
Dwight: Where did you hear that? Obvious XM Radio?
Michael: Well, I was just thinking that maybe I should keep a salami in my pocket...
Dwight: Great idea.
Michael: ...in order to feed the bears.
Dwight: Especially if you think that life would be better without Legs!
Michael: How do you mean?
Dwight: Black Bears can smell a salami at five miles Michael, what are you thinking?! And they run faster than a horse, so if you were thinking about outrunning one on a horse I would try a cheetah. You, in tight pants, Michael, are a salami to a Black Bear. Do you understand? [Michael nods in agreement] You're like a giant walking salami!
Michael: Okay, so no salami in the pants. How about a pepperoni?
Dwight: Any kind of meat that you can possibly name!
Michael: Okay.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It was not cleared if the zoo had stuffed meat or other kinds of reward inside the snowman, but the tiger surely was in relief after it clawed the snow figure.

Um, it's really farking clear, you goddamn morons. God, what a shiatty website. It's like this was typed by a bot with a hangover.
 
