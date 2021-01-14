 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   World's shortest street is just 6ft 9in and is in the UK. Street continues to insist it was a cold day when it was measured (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Cheesehead_Dave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To give a better sense of how long that is, it's:
1.125 fathoms
0.00037 nautical leagues
0.409 rod
You're welcome.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Scotsman Who Went up a Road but Came down a Street
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Traversed it with just one step from my silly walk.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the street named "Wendy"?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
how many refrigerators is that?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Most relevantly, though, it's 2.1746735159222442x10-16 light years.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You guys are so helpful with your conversions. Meanwhile I can't figure out what the actual street is from the photos. Is it just the concrete running right past the front door?
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
6'9?

N'ice.

// that street is one average-length American penis longer than I am tall
// and now you're picturing me lying on the street with a dildo on my head
// this is the future liberals want
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Son... you got a dildo on your head.
 
sl4psh0t [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

How much is that in space terms?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Thanks. 0.00037 Leagues Under The Sea was a great movie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

so much to unravel here.

You think an average American dick is a foot long? We're a bit smaller up North due to the weather, so sure.

I'm totally picturing you lying on the street with a dildo on your head. And nothing else of course, EIP.

If this is what liberals want, call me a liberal!

And lastly, either slashies don't work the way that I was taught to use them or you don't know, but frankly I don't give a damn - I'm looking forward to your photo!!!
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

so about 4 Rhode Islands?
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least it's keepin' it street.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: You think an average American dick is a foot long?


...you think I am 5'9?

// last time I was, I was in the 7th grade
// no photos, please
// slashies work the way I want them to
// he who controls the slashies, controls the universe
 
