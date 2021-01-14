 Skip to content
(Metro) Stop the Hollyweird presses, Macaulay Culkin backs petition to digitally replace Donald Trump in Home Alone 2 with himself
58
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die Hard 3 already on it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden, Pelosi or Hillary would be better choices.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace him with younger Joe Biden
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's... brilliant. Well done, Mr Culkin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace him with Adolf Hitler.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't there already articles about maybe the cable tv edits taking it out?  Granted that would solely be because it's an easy scene to cut for more commercials.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace him with Hillary.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He bullied his way into the movie".

NicCageYouDontSay.jpg
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything Wrong With Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Youtube xJPycDTQcjg
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".


Yeah... I solve the Donald Trump issue by just not watching this one. The first movie was cool, the sequels sucked.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nooooooo! It's his only real accomplishment
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replace him with Mr. Plinkett
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather see old Happy Days reruns where Scott Baio was replaced by Terry Schiavo.  She had more functioning brain cells.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Weren't there already articles about maybe the cable tv edits taking it out?  Granted that would solely be because it's an easy scene to cut for more commercials.


I wanna say the Canadian version cut him out, but I think it was for time
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is in that?
That must be the part of the movie that Trudeau mandated that we can't see.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: One fan wasted no time in getting to work and shared a video of what the famous scene would look like without Mr Trump's cameo 'due to popular request'.

Just throw in some Predator clicks and you're good.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: I would rather see old Happy Days reruns where Scott Baio was replaced by Terry Schiavo.  She had more functioning brain cells.


or Samantha Fox
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep fake David Dinkins. Or Fred Trump Jr. the first would fark with his racism and the second would fark with his daddy issues.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just ignore it as a goofy relic of the past.  Just a quick, "oh yeah, that jagoff had a cameo back in the days when he was just an attention whore clown and not inspiring people to commit treason" them move on.
Not worth the time or money.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also had a similar cameo in Ghosts Can't Do it (1989).   I'd say digitize him out and replace him with a generic suit, but barely anyone has seen that movie.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put in Luke Skywalker.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve of this. This is precisely the kind of thing that will get under Trumps skin on a personal level.
We are trying to run out the clock here. If it serves as a distraction and focus of rage for a day or so it may be of great service.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaptastic: Replace him with Hillary.


Monica .... Home Alone with Bill
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Die Hard 3 already on it...

[Fark user image 500x281]


Die Hard 3 has references both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, coincidentally.

It's infuriating to watch an old movie or TV show and Trump gets referenced and you're just like, "God damn it, this guy is everywhere."
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".


Personally, I find the Donald Trump cameo the least offensive thing about that movie. By the end, I was rooting for Harry and Marv.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could "Wayne's World" it and replace Trump with the T-2000 in cop uniform. It'd give Kevin another opportunity for his famous home alone scream and Robert Patrick could probably use the cash.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very much a "lighten up, Francis", but it bothers me on some base level that Donald Trump has been scored by John Williams.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: dothemath: Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".

Personally, I find the Donald Trump cameo the least offensive thing about that movie. By the end, I was rooting for Harry and Marv.


Same here.

Honestly, I wish Michael Jackson had molested him.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: He also had a similar cameo in Ghosts Can't Do it (1989).   I'd say digitize him out and replace him with a generic suit, but barely anyone has seen that movie.


I am quite literally terrified to look this movie up. I want to know but I'm sure the results will turn me into stone or something
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Biden, Pelosi or Hillary would be better choices.


Needs a bit more salt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea that Trump "bullied" his way into making a cameo doesn't wash. As much as he enjoys bullying people, Trump said that a condition for letting his property being a shooting location was that Trump had to make a cameo. If Columbus didn't like it, there were plenty of other locations.

Trump is a well known enough scumbag that you don't need to create situations out of thin air.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I am thinking he wants to pull a Michael Jackson on his digital younger self.

/or something
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how trashy Tr*mp looked even back then...
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: bdub77: Die Hard 3 already on it...

[Fark user image 500x281]

Die Hard 3 has references both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, coincidentally.

It's infuriating to watch an old movie or TV show and Trump gets referenced and you're just like, "God damn it, this guy is everywhere."


Yup, that's one of the reasons there's such a cult of personality behind him. He's been so ubiquitous in pop culture for 35ish years. I doubt there was a tv show in the 90s that lasted more than 13 episodes that didn't reference him at least once
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can't wait for them to complete the trilogy
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rich Evans
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Snatch Bandergrip: bdub77: Die Hard 3 already on it...

[Fark user image 500x281]

Die Hard 3 has references both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, coincidentally.

It's infuriating to watch an old movie or TV show and Trump gets referenced and you're just like, "God damn it, this guy is everywhere."

Yup, that's one of the reasons there's such a cult of personality behind him. He's been so ubiquitous in pop culture for 35ish years. I doubt there was a tv show in the 90s that lasted more than 13 episodes that didn't reference him at least once


Or, even if not directly referenced, there were characters like Daniel Clamp from Gremlins 2 who were obviously supposed to be Trump-like
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bhcompy: [Fark user image 540x811]

Can't wait for them to complete the trilogy


oh god please say you made that- that is amazing!
i was only going to suggest, instead of Luke Skywalker as mentioned above, replace him with slug-Jaba just like was done to man-shaped Jaba in SW IV.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nods in approval

history.comView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: dothemath: Sure, because thats the only thing stopping Home Alone 2 from taking its rightful place alongside "Citizen Kane" and "The Godfather".

Yeah... I solve the Donald Trump issue by just not watching this one. The first movie was cool, the sequels sucked.


Sequels?  Plural?  There's more than one Home Alone sequel?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We don't need revisionist history.  Besides, that scene always seemed perfect for Drumph as it was...
Down the hall and Grab 'em by the pussy - Trump in "Home Alone 2"
Youtube lCTDB6JyBr0
 
dallylamma
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dallylamma: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


Who's that crackhead?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweet! Then we'll need to edit all the '76 Olympics footage with Caitlyn Jenner in them. XD
 
shinji3i
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Nods in approval

[history.com image 850x329]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: I would rather see old Happy Days reruns where Scott Baio was replaced by Terry Schiavo.  She had more functioning brain cells.


Careful with that joke pal, it's got cobwebs on it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Lone Gunman: The idea that Trump "bullied" his way into making a cameo doesn't wash. As much as he enjoys bullying people, Trump said that a condition for letting his property being a shooting location was that Trump had to make a cameo. If Columbus didn't like it, there were plenty of other locations.

Trump is a well known enough scumbag that you don't need to create situations out of thin air.


How dare you make me read TFA.

The filmmaker told Insider: 'Trump said okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie".

That really doesn't sound over the top to me.  Regardless of any personal feelings, he was a celebrity at the time and we all laughed our asses off when he popped up in the movie.  Cheered?  Not in support, but in laughter.

You're right about creating situations out of thin air, which I see from so many people of all political affiliations.  One I remember was a viral post claiming Feinstein called all veterans mentally ill, and it had a video attached where she said no such thing.  She said some really stupid things (like PTSD is a new thing) but she never called all veterans mentally ill.

Kinda sucks being politically in the middle.  I get to see the stupid from both sides.
 
godxam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
