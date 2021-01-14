 Skip to content
(KHON2 Honolulu)   101-year-old Oahu man celebrates birthday at his favorite gym, is in better shape than any of us   (khon2.com) divider line
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, I think I could take him.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet it took him more than 26 minutes to get there.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: Meh, I think I could take him.


Out to Applebee's for some Zesty Shooter Queso Coladas?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good for him. I like stories like these.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

omg bbq: MorningBreath: Meh, I think I could take him.

Out to Applebee's for some Zesty Shooter Queso Coladas?


It's Hawaii, take him to Zippy's
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In before 'But but ..GOING TO THE GYM WILL SPREAD THE COVIDS'
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oahu Man would be a very chill Superhero.

Board shorts and a cape.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of average Farker

nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah. Live 100+ and look at what the last 18 months has provided. Especially the last few weeks.

Naaaaa. I'm 47 who knows what kinda nuts will be 2070?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Oahu Man would be a very chill Superhero.

Board shorts and a cape.


The Oahu Man-mobile would be an old pick up truck with a lawn chair in the back
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Bet it took him more than 26 minutes to get there.


Keeping the old Fark memes alive. Bravo!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's his wife...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The epitome of "Use it, or lose it."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Favorite gym?  Does that mean he goes to multiple gyms?
 
