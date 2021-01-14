 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   New Jersey smokers will get the COVID vaccine before you
44
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's absolutely outrageous that they would give priority to those at higher risk due to pre existing conditions caused by risky behaviors. They should exclude smokers, who brought it upon themselves. And the obese-they should eat less. And those with black lung- they didn't HAVE to work in coal mines. And diabetics- should have cut out the carbs. And the elderly- they should have died years ago.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I gotta say OP is sucking a lot of dick with that headline.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: It's absolutely outrageous that they would give priority to those at higher risk due to pre existing conditions caused by risky behaviors. They should exclude smokers, who brought it upon themselves. And the obese-they should eat less. And those with black lung- they didn't HAVE to work in coal mines. And diabetics- should have cut out the carbs. And the elderly- they should have died years ago.


And the Irish. They know what they did.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: It's absolutely outrageous that they would give priority to those at higher risk due to pre existing conditions caused by risky behaviors. They should exclude smokers, who brought it upon themselves. And the obese-they should eat less. And those with black lung- they didn't HAVE to work in coal mines. And diabetics- should have cut out the carbs. And the elderly- they should have died years ago.


Shush; this is a secret plan to get smokers to take the vaccine which has a secret not told to anyone characteristic that all people who smoke who get the vaccine will get the cancer and become impotent and die, not necessarily n that order.  You aren't helping Tom.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just administer the vaccine to whoever wants it and prioritize by age. Let's get to jabbin!
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At the end of the day, the goal should be to save as many lives as possible. This whole moralizing bullshiat where we decide some folks are immoral and deserve to die is the single biggest problem in our country.

/non-smoker
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here in VA, prisoners, homeless people, and "them damn illegals!" will get the vaccine before me. I almost feel like getting arrested  or becoming homeless so I can get it sooner. Naaaaaaaaaaah, I'll just wait until June (if I'm still alive by then).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.


American society has a strong belief running though it that certain people deserve to suffer because they are immoral.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.


Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My state put severely obese one stage ahead of overweight. If I gain 5lbs I can get one earlier.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The next time someone complains about being shamed for their health related behaviors, just point out that when the shiat hits the fan, they'll be well taken care of.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: TomFooolery: It's absolutely outrageous that they would give priority to those at higher risk due to pre existing conditions caused by risky behaviors. They should exclude smokers, who brought it upon themselves. And the obese-they should eat less. And those with black lung- they didn't HAVE to work in coal mines. And diabetics- should have cut out the carbs. And the elderly- they should have died years ago.

And the Irish. They know what they did.


You've been to Belmar before, haven't you?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

justinguarini4ever: Just administer the vaccine to whoever wants it and prioritize by age. Let's get to jabbin!


The supply is low. There has to be rationing. No plan will please everybody. Here are the CDC recommendations.

Phase 1a - Healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

Phase 1b - Frontline essential workers: first responders (e.g.,  firefighters and police  officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Phase 1c - All other essential workers: workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance (e.g., bank tellers), information technology and communications, energy, legal, media, and public safety (e.g., engineers), and public health workers.

/ 1c
 
shinji3i
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?


fark the correction officer and their family who are essential and have to be in close proximity to that murderer amirite? Sure that kitchen staff member was good their whole life but they got a traffic ticket one time so you were gooderer so it's easy to understand.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: My state put severely obese one stage ahead of overweight. If I gain 5lbs I can get one earlier.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus feature: delicious.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?


Can't they spread it to guards, who can then spread it to their families, who then spread it to healthcare workers or other patients, who then spread it to...? The difference is that we have the ability to isolate; the prisoners do not.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?


So the number of infections will be lower for all of us. Prisons aren't sealed. When a prison has an virus outbreak, the staff take it home and broadcast it.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TomFooolery: It's absolutely outrageous that they would give priority to those at higher risk due to pre existing conditions caused by risky behaviors. They should exclude smokers, who brought it upon themselves. And the obese-they should eat less. And those with black lung- they didn't HAVE to work in coal mines. And diabetics- should have cut out the carbs. And the elderly- they should have died years ago.


I hate smoking with a passion. While I wouldn't outlaw it in personal residences/vehicles, I'm definitely supportive of restrictions. That said, I'm in 100% agreement with you here.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.


This is the website where, every time a criminal gets sentenced to jail, there are about a dozen comments with prison rape fantasies. Yeah I don't get it either.
 
jake3988 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?

Can't they spread it to guards, who can then spread it to their families, who then spread it to healthcare workers or other patients, who then spread it to...? The difference is that we have the ability to isolate; the prisoners do not.


Not to mention:
A) Prisons are extremely unsanitary and everyone is forced to be close together, which makes it spread a lot.  This includes guards, as you said.
B) Imagine the amount of tax dollars needed to be spent if prisoners end up on ventilators for weeks.  Silly argument, but I'm sure it would be an appealing argument to an asswipe like Walker.
C) Just because you end up in prison doesn't mean you should be forced to die.  That's just ridiculous. 
D) I, as a person who works in IT, can stay home and not really interact with anyone.  Health care workers can't.  'Essential' workers, like grocery store employees and restaurant workers, can't.  Prisoners most definitely can't.  Anyone who CAN'T isolate should be prioritized.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?


Glad no one who works at a correctional facility has families or has to go home at night... oh wait.  and while anecdotal, my son has classmates with parents who work at correctional facilities and it's easy to see how this couple compound and spread quickly.

it's almost as if there was some sort of risk assessment or analysis to see where we could get the most bang for our buck.

but please, go on with your static world view, while the rest of us view this as a dynamic situation.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sometimes we have to make sacrifices. Like staying at home, or wearing a mask in public, or vaccinating those most at risk first even if they don't deserve it, so they don't fill up all the ICU beds.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
**could compound.

/damn sausage fingers
//never preview, always send it
///slashies come in threes
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not News
EVERYONE will get the vaccine before I do.

/that's as it should be.
//low risk, work from home, and an introvert
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?

Can't they spread it to guards, who can then spread it to their families, who then spread it to healthcare workers or other patients, who then spread it to...? The difference is that we have the ability to isolate; the prisoners do not.


Plus they spread it themselves when they are released, or when they are sent out on work details, or when they are transferred to court houses for their hearings.  I had an office that shared a building with a municipal court once, and it was quite surreal to see lines of people shackled hand and foot shuffle through the building once a month, because they picked up traffic violations at the same time as their major felonies.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is dumb. Not for the reasons people are mad about but because anyone can be a smoker.

You can. I can. Everyone can. This system is just the honor system.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Pecunia non olet: Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?

Can't they spread it to guards, who can then spread it to their families, who then spread it to healthcare workers or other patients, who then spread it to...? The difference is that we have the ability to isolate; the prisoners do not.

Plus they spread it themselves when they are released, or when they are sent out on work details, or when they are transferred to court houses for their hearings.  I had an office that shared a building with a municipal court once, and it was quite surreal to see lines of people shackled hand and foot shuffle through the building once a month, because they picked up traffic violations at the same time as their major felonies.


I mean, it works be easy enough to just stop letting people out
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: This is dumb. Not for the reasons people are mad about but because anyone can be a smoker.

You can. I can. Everyone can. This system is just the honor system.


Assuming they pass the sniff test, of course.

/smokers be stinky
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So they can die of cancer later.
 
xalres
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Again, I'm astounded at the lengths this country will go to ensure the "undeserving" don't see even one iota of public benefit. It's psychopathic.
 
sleze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah.  If they were somehow more transmissible than others, I would be OK with it but fark them getting priority over others who are vulnerable through no fault of their own.
 
patrick767
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Joe Camel says, "There's never been a better time to start smoking! Start today and get vaccinated early!"

I mean... couldn't people just say they're a smoker? Light up a few before you sign up for your vaccine so your clothes reak.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great, just great.  Because of the pandemic I have been able to exercise more, so I have lost ~20 pounds.  Now I am no longer obese, just overweight.  Well, back to the end of the line.
 
perigee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


So long, suckers!
 
lizyrd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: At the end of the day, the goal should be to save as many lives as possible. This whole moralizing bullshiat where we decide some folks are immoral and deserve to die is the single biggest problem in our country.

/non-smoker


Exactly. The initial goal here is to reduce the impact on the whole system, just an extension of "flattening the curve." If the science and the statistics say a smoker is more likely to tie up limited resources should they contract COVID, which leads to negative downstream effects on other people who may need those resources, and that the best way to ease the burden on medical system as a whole is to vaccinate smokers early, why are we going to do it differently?

This whole concept of who may "deserve" the shot is backward. The initial rounds need to be a mix of 1) the people who provide truly essential services, B) the people most likely to require an outsized amount of resources should they get sick, and 3) populations where spread occurs at an accelerated rate (think prisons and shelters). Complaining about which individuals are less "deserving" through their own actions than others misses the point. That's anti-science social bullshiat. The point is to determine which populations must be vaccinated to relieve the strain on the system.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

shinji3i:fark the correction officer and their family who are essential and have to be in close proximity to that murderer amirite? Sure that kitchen staff member was good their whole life but they got a traffic ticket one time so you were gooderer so it's easy to understand.

Pecunia non olet: Can't they spread it to guards, who can then spread it to their families, who then spread it to healthcare workers or other patients, who then spread it to...? The difference is that we have the ability to isolate; the prisoners do not.


kosherkow: Glad no one who works at a correctional facility has families or has to go home at night... oh wait.  and while anecdotal, my son has classmates with parents who work at correctional facilities and it's easy to see how this couple compound and spread quickly.

it's almost as if there was some sort of risk assessment or analysis to see where we could get the most bang for our buck.

but please, go on with your static world view, while the rest of us view this as a dynamic situation.


Don't bother. This has been repeatedly explained to him and he still comes in with the same sh*t every thread.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have asthma, but I guess I can take up smoking for a few weeks just to get ahead on the list.

/does it have to be cigarettes?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: My state put severely obese one stage ahead of overweight. If I gain 5lbs I can get one earlier.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
donotdoit
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: NM Volunteer: I don't get the outrage that people express over convicts getting the vaccine before the general public.  I mean, I understand that garbage people want convicts to suffer.  But that mentality just does not resonate with me.  Convicts and nursing home residents can't isolate or self-quarantine or maintain social distancing.  They need it because they have no control over their personal situations.

Well you see, for some strange reason people don't think a guy who raped kids, or murdered 20 people, should get a life saving vaccine that could have gone to someone who never raped kids or murdered anyone or so much as got a traffic ticket. That's hard for you to understand? So the person who has been good their whole life ends of dying of COVID while the child rapist/murderer lives another 50 years.

"But they can't isolate!"
So?


You're using that, oh my God, that one guy shouldn't have it versus there are many many people in prison for a variety of offenses, the vast majority of them don't equate to this moralistic horror, and they are not able to control how close they are to other people.

Traffic offenses, drug offenses, failure to pay child support, yeah you get the idea. I was in there for possession for a couple of months. The guy with hepatitis was also the guy in charge of cleaning my bathroom. He reached into his diaper constantly. Jails are a death sentence by default for many people.

The current stats, I think, are around 54% are for violent offenses, but those violent offenses aren't all horrors against the innocent. They could be a bar fight. Should that be a death sentence?

You sir, are an a******.
 
Liadan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xalres: Again, I'm astounded at the lengths this country will go to ensure the "undeserving" don't see even one iota of public benefit. It's psychopathic.


It's Calvinistic and pretty much the ideology that this country was founded on.

I'm not saying it's a good thing. I AM saying nobody should be surprised to see that mindset lingering in the population.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Derek Force: I have asthma, but I guess I can take up smoking for a few weeks just to get ahead on the list.

/does it have to be cigarettes?


My niece is a doctor working in the RICU of a big hospital. She says that people with asthma are having the worst outcomes with Covid.  I know that's not a scientific study, but she's been there since March and watched many asthmatics leave the RICU feet first.
 
