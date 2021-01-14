 Skip to content
(Daily Record)   Grover Cleveland arrested with assault rifle, handgun and 2,500 rounds in Washington D.C   (canoncitydailyrecord.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Supreme Court of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C., United States, Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., United States Congress, federal court documents  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guess who gets his guns taken away?
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Charges listed non-consecutively.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cops will always pitch underhand to white criminals.
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What, no Giggity tag?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But you can call him Pete.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Meredith missed the riot at the Capitol because he had to stop for car repairs during the drive from Colorado, according to authorities. "

Thank goodness he was driving a shiatty car.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A fella could have a helluva weekend in Vegas with...shiat, nevermind.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Never trusted Grover.

/A, B, C.
//1, 2, 3.
///Your soul feeds me.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh my god, he uses legal marijuana.

Now we've figured out what is REALLY causing these GOD FEARING PATRIOTS to act this way.

Devil grass.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look if you name your kid Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.  you've really limited his career options.  basically he's down to pedophile or serial killer.  this one is on you mom and dad.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It seems every story needs to be greened at least three times if it is connected to the insurrection.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Charges listed non-consecutively.


DAMMIT!!  Too late to say this.  Well played!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The man was named after America's stereotypically most bland city.  He already had strikes against him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Oh my god, he uses legal marijuana.


As soon as I read he came from Colorado, legal access to 420 was the first thing on my mind because I don't live in a legal state.
 
lefty248
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why is someone who is mentally unstable allowed  to purchase guns? Thanks NRA and GOP.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Look if you name your kid Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.  you've really limited his career options.  basically he's down to pedophile or serial killer.  this one is on you mom and dad.


I want to know about Sr.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lefty248: Why is someone who is mentally unstable allowed  to purchase guns? Thanks NRA and GOP.


Actually, mentally unstable people aren't supposed to get permission to own a gun. The background check asks this very question on the form. Also if you go for a weapons permit they ask the same question.

The issue here there's no enforcement to prove one is not mentally unstable or stable when filling out the form.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: lefty248: Why is someone who is mentally unstable allowed  to purchase guns? Thanks NRA and GOP.

Actually, mentally unstable people aren't supposed to get permission to own a gun. The background check asks this very question on the form. Also if you go for a weapons permit they ask the same question.

The issue here there's no enforcement to prove one is not mentally unstable or stable when filling out the form.


Well, to be fair, they get the really stupid ones who answer yes to that question...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: Well, to be fair, they get the really stupid ones who answer yes to that question...


and if one is high enough they answer the pot question as a "yes" too.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Arrested two, non-consecutive times.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Meredith's federal public defender argued in a court filing Wednesday that Meredith was could not be legally kept in custody because he did not commit a violent crime and does not present a flight risk, among other factors."

What... the... actual... fark...  Well how about house arrest and he stays with the Public Defender.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
paraphrasing a meme - these people thought they would cross the country, overthrow the government, and go back to work as if nothing happened.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: The issue here there's no enforcement to prove one is not mentally unstable or stable when filling out the form


If I see a cross around a person's neck, I'm making a harsh assumption on their perspective of reality.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: If I see a cross around a person's neck, I'm making a harsh assumption on their perspective of reality.


Rightly so.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In today's market he could have sold that ammo and rifle and bought a better car, stayed in colorado and not spent the next decade in jail... But crazy right wing nuts gotta crazy. Thankfully they like to advertise.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Look if you name your kid Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr.  you've really limited his career options.  basically he's down to pedophile or serial killer.  this one is on you mom and dad.


His mental illness came from his parents. And if our government at all gave a damn about it's citizens there would be readily available aid for people suffering from mental illness.
 
detonator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This guy couldnt get moe, curley, or larry out, let alone Lazerri
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ammo stockpile? That's one bulk case. Instead of making a big deal about how many bullets he had focus on him being totally insane. If you are insane one bullet is too many bullets.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ammo stockpile? That's one bulk case. Instead of making a big deal about how many bullets he had focus on him being totally insane. If you are insane one bullet is too many bullets.


Or the exact right number of bullets.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2,500 rounds. At least he realizes he is a very bad shot.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thankfully he likes to smoke a lot of weed.  Can you imagine how high strung he would be if he didn't?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: A fella could have a helluva weekend in Vegas with...shiat, nevermind.


I think someone did.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He arrived in Washington late on Jan. 6, and in a text message the next day, wrote that he wanted to "put a bullet in (Pelosi's) noggin," among a variety of other threats

Meredith also threatened to behead people, texting on Jan. 6 that he was, "Ready to remove several craniums from shoulders,"

So being a mainstream Republican is a crime now? Welcome to Biden's AmeriKKKa.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Mr Guy: Oh my god, he uses legal marijuana.

As soon as I read he came from Colorado, legal access to 420 was the first thing on my mind because I don't live in a legal state.


Meanwhile us in Colorado think the pot shops are for tourists...

Apparently Cleve here is a Georgia native, you guys can have him back after his time in the pokey.

We got our hands full with our local Olympic gold medalist turned real estate agent rioter anyway.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder if these guys can ever recover when guns are their whole lives; saving for the next gun, making your whole personality about carrying your gun around,  and then their ability to own even one is taken away.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: lefty248: Why is someone who is mentally unstable allowed  to purchase guns? Thanks NRA and GOP.

Actually, mentally unstable people aren't supposed to get permission to own a gun. The background check asks this very question on the form. Also if you go for a weapons permit they ask the same question.

The issue here there's no enforcement to prove one is not mentally unstable or stable when filling out the form.


Didn't I read somewhere that the NRA succeeded in getting it made illegal to enforce existing gun laws?  Might have been at a state level, not Federal.

Anyone know if this is true, or just my memory continuing to troll me?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.