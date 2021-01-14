 Skip to content
 
(Cracked)   Zillow gone wild, or 'having money doesn't mean you have good taste'   (cracked.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump, crisis du jour, alternate reality, trying times, fraught election, Instagram account  
recombobulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Having money also doesn't mean you taste good.  We're eating you first anyway.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe it's my ageing eyes, but I did not see a link to the instagram in question.

https://www.instagram.com/zillowgonew​i​ld/

Well, one can see worse during 1 hour walk across any suburb of Tokyo.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Loved the ad in TFA: The Truth About Bed Wetting...
 
Numberlady2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think Donald trump proved that.  Will not be sorry to see the gold drapes go in The Oval Office.
 
