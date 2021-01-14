 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   How it started versus how it's going: DC Edition
12
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
rogue49
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pretty much...

and will likely get weirder.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image image 425x552]


I wrote this the night after the Derpsurrection. It's my best attempt at humour, since the reality of the situation is fubar.

We witnessed the first insurrection on American soil in a very long time or we witnessed an act of terrorism. Either way, the perpetrators stay the same.

With General Rudy's call, and Emperor Trump's blessing, the Proud Boys Derp Infantry deployed to spearhead their operation. Meanwhile, the elite support troops of Meal Team @Six were erroneously deployed to the Capitol Buffet and promptly secured the location. While that's happening, the valiant unit of Gravy Seals was getting ready to be the second wave, but then they saw there is stairs in the theatre and climbing and elected to deploy behind the lines, to stand back and stand by. All wasn't lost though, the super special and most valiant members of 101 Chairborne were deployed. But then there was curbs and stairs, so they decided to hang back at the pharmacy and resupply their strategic oxygen tanks. As this is happening, God Emperor Trump tirelessly oversaw the whole thing from his tactical lunch table. Meanwhile, the now battle worn Derp Infantry has been pushed back with some flashing strobes, it made them think of cats and tubes and they all went and took the metro to their hotels. So now they are all standing by for next valiant effort, preferring it to be keyboard based, you can't get winded like in RL and because as such. Study it out. The end.

In short;- the most pathetic effort at usurping power history will have ever seen.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image 425x552]


♫ Scha-den-freu-de! ♫ *ding* ♫ Making people happy they're not you! ♫
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he actually think shaving his beard off would help him avoid arrest?
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Approves
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And the downside to all of this is ...

Gee, I can't think of any downside.
 
drogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not sure why a "Rooney Mara: Through the Years" video was playing below the first paragraph of the article, though.  She's not a MAGA, is she?  In any case, I don't think she's been around long enough to have a "Through the Years" video compilation.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the ones with blindfolds and cigarettes
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
sorry it didn't go more well. we've been treated like shiat for the past four years and when some folks finally have enough balls to throw a scare into the elitists it's all the wrong people doing all the wrong things. thank God we're going to have an adult in the White House in a few more days. meanwhile please vote the scum out of office, from local mayors right on up to senate and congress. for far too long we have had representatives who don't give a damn about the will of the people. life is too short to be treated like gum on a shoe.

and remember: the only real vote you have is the dollar vote. if everyone stops buying 'Brand X' you damn well bet they'll be out of business in short time.
 
