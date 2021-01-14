 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   If you're a store owner, it's one thing to enact a no-mask policy in your business. It's another thing to enforce it by gunpoint   (azfamily.com) divider line
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The customer is always right. The owner decides who is a customer.

/owner is an asshole, apparently
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"I also, to be honest with you, think it's a little extreme. I think Scott's a little extreme," said the witness, who has no personal connection to either the customer or the store owner. "His approach to people that come in with masks on is pretty harsh so it's probably a little provoking, but that's not to excuse the gentleman's behavior that shoved him because that's instigating violence."

This person is F'd in the head man.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
God, I hate my state sometimes.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

culebra: "I also, to be honest with you, think it's a little extreme. I think Scott's a little extreme," said the witness, who has no personal connection to either the customer or the store owner. "His approach to people that come in with masks on is pretty harsh so it's probably a little provoking, but that's not to excuse the gentleman's behavior that shoved him because that's instigating violence."

This person is F'd in the head man.


That he knows the store owner by name implies something of a personal connection.

/store should be shutdown for health code violations
//chain and padlock it
///if the chain and padock are cut, arrest the owner for destruction of government property
 
phoenician [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: God, I hate my state sometimes.


I second this.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I came a cross a business that insisted I remove my mask in a pandemic, I'd move on. Seems like there were two bull-headed jerks in this scenario.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gun store owners are not normal people.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the last post from Arizona, he's not wrong
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: culebra: "I also, to be honest with you, think it's a little extreme. I think Scott's a little extreme," said the witness, who has no personal connection to either the customer or the store owner. "His approach to people that come in with masks on is pretty harsh so it's probably a little provoking, but that's not to excuse the gentleman's behavior that shoved him because that's instigating violence."

This person is F'd in the head man.

That he knows the store owner by name implies something of a personal connection.


Scott's General Store?
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Health Department shut the business down as a safety hazard.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gun store owners are not normal people.


Gun store? They're selling Hallmark Cards and Gifts. The 'Extreme' line.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: Marcus Aurelius: Gun store owners are not normal people.

Gun store? They're selling Hallmark Cards and Gifts. The 'Extreme' line.


Yeah, I need a "Congratulations on Your Wedding" card, with the extended magazine and a 10x scope.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I"m perpetually amazed at the ability of America's d-students who spent four years in high school lighting farts in shop class to be such brilliant experts on policy ranging from economics to public health.

The sooner the generation that produced these entitled rugged individualist shiatbird egomaniacs farks off from the planet, the better the world will be.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging from the items displayed one should kind of get the indication a nut with a gun runs the establishment
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the last thing this owner feels before he is ventilated is fear.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gun store owners are not normal people.


It's a T SHIRT STORE, but more accurately it's a crazy person's t-shirt store

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
https://www.thefoothillsfocus.com/ci​ty​_news/no-mask-policy-breeds-anger-at-t​eeslanger/article_30c9608c-552c-11eb-a​ac0-cb9ef8a34536.html
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is common sense. Someone who enters a store wearing a mask is probably a robber.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: I hope the last thing this owner feels before he is ventilated is fear.


mobil.express.deView Full Size
Fear and surprise
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Marcus Aurelius: Gun store owners are not normal people.

It's a T SHIRT STORE, but more accurately it's a crazy person's t-shirt store

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566]https://www.thefoothillsfocus.​com/city_news/no-mask-policy-breeds-an​ger-at-teeslanger/article_30c9608c-552​c-11eb-aac0-cb9ef8a34536.html


This is the type of guy who will blame the economy and lash out on the community when his one-note business plan fails and ruins him financially.
Though, the guy in the mask was intentionally provoking him and trolling without a doubt.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: soupafi: I hope the last thing this owner feels before he is ventilated is fear.

[mobil.express.de image 850x424]Fear and surprise


Our two, TWO weapons are fear, surprise ..and ruthless efficiency....
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the woman on the poster throwing an OK?
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any store that prohibits masks doesn't want my business. Any store that permits customers to carry weapons doesn't want my business. Fair enough; I don't go where I'm not wanted and am happy to spend my money at businesses that do.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cave Creek is in Maricopa county.  Maricopa county has a standing mask in public order (even though AZ state does not).  The owner was wrong, if his store is open to the general public, then the mask order applies to the customer accessible areas of his store.

So the store owner needs to be informed as to what a place of public accommodation is, in legal terms.  Because his store is one.  And his no mask "policy" is against county law.  And, the person who first used physical violence to back up his side of the disagreement (which may be difficult to determine), should be charged with assault and battery.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Customer also sounds like a dbag. No winners here.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maricopa

not even once
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There was a small window when the antimaskers said it was about personal choice, but everyone knew it was about pandemic denial... even the antimaskers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: The customer is always right. The owner decides who is a customer.

/owner is an asshole, apparently


He's an asshole, but he does have the right to ask the customer to leave the store.
Same as a business has the right to ask non mask wearing covidiots to leave their stores.

I would not go into a store that promotes spreading the virus.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: The sooner the generation that produced these entitled rugged individualist shiatbird egomaniacs farks off from the planet, the better the world will be.


At some point everyone has to accept consequences for themselves and stop blaming daddy. You'll get there some day.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When asked about the no mask policy, Cerkoney showed deputies a video on a mask's effectiveness to explain why he has a no mask policy. He also told the deputy he has seen health care workers improperly wear masks, and he disagrees with "Zooming kindergarten." According to the report, he also stated that due to the looting and civil unrest, he wanted to protect his business, and he couldn't tell who was good and who was bad with a mask on

We don't have all day, just say Trumper.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Marcus Aurelius: Gun store owners are not normal people.

It's a T SHIRT STORE, but more accurately it's a crazy person's t-shirt store

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566]https://www.thefoothillsfocus.​com/city_news/no-mask-policy-breeds-an​ger-at-teeslanger/article_30c9608c-552​c-11eb-aac0-cb9ef8a34536.html


Whenever I see one of these novelty or gift stores, I wonder where the money came from to let someone play business owner.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wish I lived closer to that store.

I just got over COVID.... I could walk in there and cough and hack (I get a nagging cough after any illness due to childhood bouts of bronchitis and whooping cough) all over the place, including the owners face, and as I left, I could say "I probably should stay home since I tested positive for COVID".

Meh. That would probably be crossing a line though, but not as far as that idiot has crossed it.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I wonder where the money came from to let someone play business owner.


Deutsche Bank
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CommonName2: HotLonelyTeenageGirl: The sooner the generation that produced these entitled rugged individualist shiatbird egomaniacs farks off from the planet, the better the world will be.

At some point everyone has to accept consequences for themselves and stop blaming daddy. You'll get there some day.


Wow, what an incredibly ironic comment for you to make, but none of us ever said you guys were self-aware or functionally literate
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How is this not self defense?!?
If a possible corona carrier comes in refusing to mask up they are putting you in potentially deadly risk no?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Earguy: If I came a cross a business that insisted I remove my mask in a pandemic, I'd move on. Seems like there were two bull-headed jerks in this scenario.


Yep. Move on and never, ever give them any business. Anti-maskers are literally killing people and destroying the economy. fark them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: How is this not self defense?!?
If a possible corona carrier comes in refusing to mask up they are putting you in potentially deadly risk no?


Jeeezus-h-tap-dancing-christ I read the article.
He pulled a gun FOR wearing a mask!?!?!

Lock him up
 
Abox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566]https://www.thefoothillsfocus.​com/city_news/no-mask-policy-breeds-an​ger-at-teeslanger/article_30c9608c-552​c-11eb-aac0-cb9ef8a34536.html

What's with the Biden punching dummy.  I don't like Biden...find him vapid and condescending (decades old opinion, don't shoot me) and hard to watch/listen to (newer opinion, fire away) but not in the ballpark of needing to punch his likeness in the face.  Right wing radio has wrecked these people,
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

blasterz: Any store that prohibits masks doesn't want my business. Any store that permits customers to carry weapons doesn't want my business. Fair enough; I don't go where I'm not wanted and am happy to spend my money at businesses that do.


What about all the vendors you buy from online?
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a property owner, the businessman had a RIGHT to point a gun at and shoot anyone who wasn't following his rules.
~~the typical conservative
 
Father_Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

vudukungfu: Maricopa

not even once


to be fair, it went blue.
 
