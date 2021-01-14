 Skip to content
 
(Canberra Times)   The wolf came in, I got my cards, we sat down for a game   (canberratimes.com.au) divider line
    Dire Wolf, dire wolf fossils, Canis, Gray Wolf, Coyote, grey wolves, Canidae, dire wolves  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grateful Dead - "Dire Wolf" (The Spectrum, 9/12/88)
Youtube Smdvn93zKlY
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Grateful Dead ~ Direwolf
Youtube eKRUfVlZJok
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Smdvn93z​KlY]


I figured I'd see you here.
Wheel to the storm and fly.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: wearsmanyhats: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Smdvn93z​KlY]

I figured I'd see you here.
Wheel to the storm and fly.


I picked that show because I was there :-)
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw the Dead at Winterland one night and got dosed by someone in the crowd

/I remember them playing Dire Wolf, and then I ran right out of the building
//Don't murder me, indeed
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I saw the Dead at Winterland one night and got dosed by someone in the crowd

/I remember them playing Dire Wolf, and then I ran right out of the building
//Don't murder me, indeed


A shame you missed the rest of the show
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I saw the Dead at Winterland one night and got dosed by someone in the crowd

/I remember them playing Dire Wolf, and then I ran right out of the building
//Don't murder me, indeed

A shame you missed the rest of the show


Actually, I could hear it pretty well outside

/The guy reciting Richard Pryor routines was a little distracting, but it could have been worse
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where wolf? There wolf.

Warren Zevon - Werewolves Of London (Official Music Video)
Youtube qae25976UgA
 
