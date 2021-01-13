 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Calm and rational Christian woman complains to Target because she read that they were pulling Bibles off their shelves due to complaints from the Church of Satan. It must be true, she read it in the Babylon Bee   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm guessing she didn't bother to go to the local Target and see if there any bibles in the book section.
There probably aren't. Target is a business and probably wouldn't give up shelf space for a book you can get for free or, if you're feeling flush, at the dollar store.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians have the world's biggest persecution complex.

It's a tragedy that it's completely deluded. They deserve it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just more evidence that the Babylon Bee is simply not funny.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And ye shall hear of Derp and rumours of Derp;  see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

/Tell me about it, Brother
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends on where you live.

In my area the targets I've been in all have a religious section with various bibles
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: I'm guessing she didn't bother to go to the local Target and see if there any bibles in the book section.
There probably aren't. Target is a business and probably wouldn't give up shelf space for a book you can get for free or, if you're feeling flush, at the dollar store.


I thought you were going to finish with " if you are felling flush.....rent a hotel room"
 
ubermensch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone explain to me what the difference is between poorly written satire and a lie?  "Satanists demanding bibles be removed" and "the election was stolen from me" are both ridiculous to most people, but will inflame and enrage a small, dangerous subset.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Christians have the world's biggest persecution complex.

It's a tragedy that it's completely deluded. They deserve it.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
W_Scarlet: Christians have the world's biggest persecution complex.

It's a tragedy that it's completely deluded. They deserve it.

After seeing the documentary on the Church of Satan, I'd far rather be part of their group than my local church.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Can someone explain to me what the difference is between poorly written satire and a lie?  "Satanists demanding bibles be removed" and "the election was stolen from me" are both ridiculous to most people, but will inflame and enrage a small, dangerous subset.


Intent, for one.
 
Snukastyle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Couldn't the customer just go to Target's most-known competitor, where the Bible is inexplicably in the non-fiction section?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

felching pen: I'm guessing she didn't bother to go to the local Target and see if there any bibles in the book section.
There probably aren't. Target is a business and probably wouldn't give up shelf space for a book you can get for free or, if you're feeling flush, at the dollar store.


Bibles have a good margin and don't go stale. All the new stuff is a crap shoot and a lot gets returned to vendor. So they will keep a few nice copies around for gifting. They sell Oxo, so they will also sell overpriced bibles.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These are the end times, friends.  You can walk down main street and see shops NOT selling Bibles.  Bakers, butchers, coffee shops, even naughty toy shops NOT selling Bibles.  I had to get the summer air removed from my tires now that it's winter, and got my blinker fluid changed for safety, and there wasn't one Bible for sale in the mechanics' waiting room.  This is what atheocratic oppression looks like!
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, but which translation are they not selling?  Because if they're not selling some Catholic version, I'm okay with that.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't blame the Target employees. I'm the one who's been replacing bibbles with copies of Heinlein's "Stranger in a Strange Land" and Jeanette Winterson's "Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ubermensch: Can someone explain to me what the difference is between poorly written satire and a lie?  "Satanists demanding bibles be removed" and "the election was stolen from me" are both ridiculous to most people, but will inflame and enrage a small, dangerous subset.

Intent, for one.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%2​7​s_law

This might help. Or not. Who the hell knows?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [photos1.blogger.com image 445x334]


I remember when I first saw this and thought "oh my god how are there people like this" and now I realize it's like 40% of America
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ubermensch: Can someone explain to me what the difference is between poorly written satire and a lie?  "Satanists demanding bibles be removed" and "the election was stolen from me" are both ridiculous to most people, but will inflame and enrage a small, dangerous subset.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did she need a bible?

/I'll bet she has one already that she hasn't even read.
 
bmix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Unavailable for comment:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
