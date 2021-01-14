 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   Some guys claiming to be National Guardsmen show up at a hospital for COVID-19 vaccine shipment. As it turned out, they really were National Guardsmen...but they went to the wrong hospital. Hilarity ensues   (wisn.com) divider line
focusthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All the pricks they need to handle will be in DC.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well not surprised they were at high alert, this was the same state that had a pharmacist though out a bunch of Covid vaccine because of a lack of a vaccine for stupidity.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Usually it's Guardsmen getting lost in the WOODS.  So this is just the next evolution in a time-honored tradition of US Army Land Navigation Training Exercises.
 
