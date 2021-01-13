 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bring Me the News)   The pandemic coupled with the bad economies is prompting more coupling at the park   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
7
    More: Giggity, Parking lot, Parking, Parking space, Pay and display, 1980s music groups, cold weather, parking lot, Champlin Police Department  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jan 2021 at 3:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If you're in Champlin and hankering for a bit of afternoon delight, find a more appropriate setting than a parking lot.

I'm not seeing solutions, Officer Irish (problematic, Central Casting).
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think they call that "dogging" in England... not sure tho, I don't click those links.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I think they call that "dogging" in England... not sure tho, I don't click those links.


QI | Ross Noble's Best Moments
Youtube wN-DysOWcGw
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So yeah, loved it, but learned nothing... except the horse thing and the butt stuff
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dibs on the Burger King bathroom.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
had too many youthful indiscreet remote location moments ruined. will never understand the mindset of a man who goes out of his way to embarrass a couple. that's truly sick.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Park as in car park?

Meh.

Let me know when picnics are being interrupted.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.