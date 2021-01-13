 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Authorities have taken down the dark web's largest illegal marketplace so you'll just have to get your drugs from the second largest illegal marketplace   (theverge.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the largest was taken down, isn't the second largest now the largest?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I must be old because I prefer legally sanctioned intoxicants.
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used a marketplace once and I'll never forget Homeland Security and the Postal Inspector coming to my door.
It was all very civil.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... and, just for the record... where is that second largest illegal marketplace? Asking for a friend, who is NOT in the FBI.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Got this in the emails today. No idea how I got on their list. Whiny babies.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Strange that the U.S. government wasn't mentioned in this article.

/not strange the agencies were gutted by Trump
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that what caused the last bitcoin drop?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah well Dark Market 9 is going to make Silk Road 3 look like Torrent Buy 2.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Europe has been kicking ass against drug traffic lately.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I never trusted any of these when I was using.  Always know your dealer.  It reduces the risk of a) getting ripped off/hot shotted, b) getting busted.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But how can Chuck Tingle possibly make a book out of this?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Donald Trump Jr.? Better hurry up, he might be serving the penal system exclusively before long.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Authorities have taken down the dark web's largest illegal marketplace

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: If the largest was taken down, isn't the second largest now the largest?


Hush with that logic!

Next you'll point out how fruitless it is to keep shutting down websites.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Authorities have taken down the dark web's largest illegal marketplace

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Good Grief!!!
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First Jeffry Epstein now this. Guess I'll have to get my underage sex slaves from the Clinton's pizza shop.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a vicious cycle.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I miss the days when we were taking out the number two guy every week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Authorities have taken down the dark web's largest illegal marketplace

[Fark user image 300x168]


It was Fakeblock this whole time?
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Got this in the emails today. No idea how I got on their list. Whiny babies.
[Fark user image image 425x744]

[Fark user image image 425x707]


Anderson parts are crud
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got you. Call me.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Got this in the emails today. No idea how I got on their list. Whiny babies.
[Fark user image image 425x744]

[Fark user image image 425x707]


Jesus Christ that's depressing. To think that those brave patriots have to use use back alleys to petal their freedom gear. This is clearly a violation of their first and second amendment rights.

/Src.
//Because satire is dead.
///Even really bad satire.
 
