 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oldest known painting of an animal discovered in cave. Cecilia Giménez restoration to follow shortly   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, Human, cave art, latest finds, Cave painting, dating of rock art, endearing image of a warty pig, Art, oldest known cave art  
•       •       •

513 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Jan 2021 at 10:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pig... yeah, no. It's clearly Grog Drumpf's prehistoric toupee.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well done subby.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A warty pig painted on a cave wall 45,500 years ago is the world's oldest depiction of an animal

Mmmmmm, very cured bacon.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Archaeologists working on the site on the island of Sulawesi said the cave art was at least 45,500 years old.

Daaaaaammn.
Human prehistory is so metal. Er stone. Or Bone. It is known. raerae, help me!

/i should drink
//and know things
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"the animal appears to be observing a fight or social interaction between two other warty pigs"

They're f*cking, aren't they?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The location (Indonesia) is very interesting to me.

Also nice that they explained dating cave art.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
-- an endearing image of a warty pig.

Well, enduring, maybe.

But hardly endearing.
 
Xerxes2004
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Weekend Update: Cecilia Gimenez on Cristiano Ronaldo Bust - SNL
Youtube lhNNrhze3vs
 
Madaynun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The location (Indonesia) is very interesting to me.

Also nice that they explained dating cave art.


where do you take it on a first date?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And you thought LOTR just invented hobbits out of thin air:
Homo floresiensis ("Flores Man"; nicknamed "hobbit") is a species of small archaic human that inhabited the island of Flores, Indonesia until the arrival of modern humans about 50,000 years ago.
Randy Newman - Short People (Official Video)
Youtube 8bfyS-S-IJs
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
stmedia.startribune.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
it is the kids dog you idiots.
and he drew it on the wall...

/very few fridge's back then.
//and magnets were just rocks so mom would not let the kids use them.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jesus wept.  When he saw Cecilia Giménez's "work."
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Archaeologists working on the site on the island of Sulawesi said the cave art was at least 45,500 years old.

Daaaaaammn.
Human prehistory is so metal. Er stone. Or Bone. It is known. raerae, help me!

/i should drink
//and know things


X rated cave art is a rabbit hole worth exploring.

The stone age wasn't much different than the early AOL internet
 
Loucifer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That'll do.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Nadie_AZ: Archaeologists working on the site on the island of Sulawesi said the cave art was at least 45,500 years old.

Daaaaaammn.
Human prehistory is so metal. Er stone. Or Bone. It is known. raerae, help me!

/i should drink
//and know things

X rated cave art is a rabbit hole worth exploring.

The stone age wasn't much different than the early AOL internet


Meh, fertility is fertility.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And the hand prints to the left of it are the world's oldest attempts at x-ray imaging.

/ actually, a great painting
// nice, fat pig
/// bacon
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think they mean 6000 years old.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The Critic" History Of The World Part 1
Youtube tjRrISX33hY
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those are clearly 2 turkeys in the upper left.
 
melfunction
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pup.socket: And the hand prints to the left of it are the world's oldest attempts at x-ray imaging.

/ actually, a great painting
// nice, fat pig
/// bacon


And they look just like the hand prints in Europe starting about 40,000 years ago. Humans just started putting paint in their mouths.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.