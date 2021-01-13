 Skip to content
(CBC)   It's very clear. Stay. Home. That's it. Stay home. Rester à la maison. Stai in casa. It's not confusing. It's not rocket science. Stay the fark home. If you're wondering "if", stay home. Just. Stay. Home. Easy peasy lemon squeezy. Staaaaay hooooome   (cbc.ca) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a hell of a lot of exceptions to that stay home order.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Residents, the province said Wednesday, are required to stay at home except for the following reasons:
[...]
* Travel.
* Gatherings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm glad we aren't forcing the homeless to stay home, I mean really.

/this isn't enough
//we are going to be killed thanks to self-centered assholes
///assholes
////aaaaaaassssssssssssholes, all of them
 
mudesi [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There are a hell of a lot of exceptions to that stay home order.


Exceptions shmekceptions.

Go buy your groceries and pick up your prescriptions.  Other than that, keep your farking ass on your farking couch and jerk off, read a book, watch a movie, and stop spreading this farking virus literally 3 months away from vaccines becoming available.

I mean, holy Christ on a cracker, what would've happened if they DIDN'T find any working vaccines?  The world is UNBELIEVABLY lucky, and everyone owes the thousands of scientists that bailed us out of this shiat a huge farking debt of gratitude.

The least we could do is not have people farking die anymore while the vaccines get produced and distributed.  It's like that poor farking sap who died literally one minute before the armistice took effect in world war 1.  Who wants to be the last to die while a vaccine is delivered at your local pharmacy 2 minutes away? Raise your hand!

I'm so farking irritated by this shiat.  I UNDERSTAND that there's a small number of people who have essential shiat to do and have no choice.  But they are NOT the primary spreaders of this farking shiat.  It's stupid assholes being stupid assholes who keep spreading this shiat.  All you stupid assholes who went Christmas shopping by hopping from a grey zone to a red zone.  All you farking asshats who got together on Christmas and new years even though you damn farking well knew farking better.  All you dipshiats, the ONE IN THREE of you, who have farking "covid fatigue".

What the fark is that shiat?  "Covid fatigue".  You farking bunch of pathetic snowflake pussies.  Oooooh no, it's so haaaard to stay six feet apart from people and wear a mask.  Jesus Christ.

Quit your biatching and stay the fark home.  And stop whining about it being "confusing" or having mixed messages.  I hate Doug Ford, and he should've done this in August, but he's right on this one.  Broken clocks, twice a day, all that.  People need to grow the fark up.  Stay the fark home and shut the fark up.

Rant over.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My housemate in the room next to mine died from COVID last Sunday. Age 41.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, but have you heard my enlightened, very smart take that people who stay home are pu**ies and living in fear and furthermore?

/barf
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bleiben Sie zuhaus.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think Doug Ford wants to bankrupt ODSP. When this is done, all the disabilities will mean ODSP ecplipses most spending, maybe even education, for the rest of our lives.

Conservatives break things. They do it by breaking people.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mudesi: namegoeshere: There are a hell of a lot of exceptions to that stay home order.

Exceptions shmekceptions.

Go buy your groceries and pick up your prescriptions.  Other than that, keep your farking ass on your farking couch and jerk off, read a book, watch a movie, and stop spreading this farking virus literally 3 months away from vaccines becoming available.

I mean, holy Christ on a cracker, what would've happened if they DIDN'T find any working vaccines?  The world is UNBELIEVABLY lucky, and everyone owes the thousands of scientists that bailed us out of this shiat a huge farking debt of gratitude.

The least we could do is not have people farking die anymore while the vaccines get produced and distributed.  It's like that poor farking sap who died literally one minute before the armistice took effect in world war 1.  Who wants to be the last to die while a vaccine is delivered at your local pharmacy 2 minutes away? Raise your hand!

I'm so farking irritated by this shiat.  I UNDERSTAND that there's a small number of people who have essential shiat to do and have no choice.  But they are NOT the primary spreaders of this farking shiat.  It's stupid assholes being stupid assholes who keep spreading this shiat.  All you stupid assholes who went Christmas shopping by hopping from a grey zone to a red zone.  All you farking asshats who got together on Christmas and new years even though you damn farking well knew farking better.  All you dipshiats, the ONE IN THREE of you, who have farking "covid fatigue".

What the fark is that shiat?  "Covid fatigue".  You farking bunch of pathetic snowflake pussies.  Oooooh no, it's so haaaard to stay six feet apart from people and wear a mask.  Jesus Christ.

Quit your biatching and stay the fark home.  And stop whining about it being "confusing" or having mixed messages.  I hate Doug Ford, and he should've done this in August, but he's right on this one.  Broken clocks, twice a day, all that.  People need to grow the fark up.  Stay the fark home and shut the fark up.

Rant over.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


That's not entirely accurate. Most community spread is by people just going about their lives; going to the grocery to get cheesy poofs, the pharmacy to get their Lipitor, their kids going to school, and their weekly runs to Target, Costco, and Wally World.

While you minimize those choices as requisite to daily life, you ignore the literal tens of thousands of interactions an average person has just doing the minimal amount they can.

Our local Costco, local grocery, and local pharmacy has had a line out the door - every day - for the last 9 months ... if you don't think that adds to the community risk, you're ignorant of how this virus works.
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I'm glad we aren't forcing the homeless to stay home, I mean really.

/this isn't enough
//we are going to be killed thanks to self-centered assholes
///assholes
////aaaaaaassssssssssssholes, all of them


My city is defying California's curfews and most of the restaurants, including the big chains, are open for indoor dining. And I've been taking advantage several times a week.
/had covid
//it was easy
///old people can stay home
 
deadsanta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah worst moment of this pandemic for me had to be the near-breakup with my wife when she came home one day with a new hairdo.  I was like "You better be cheating on me with a hairstylist who lives alone on a mountaintop or we've got a problem."
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This guy!

"Big news coming out in two days"

Two days later: shiat hits fan

"I am ordering mediocre shiat to not be enforced in two days"

"At midnight"

farking wishy-washy pusbag conservative.

At least his brother KNEW he liked crack and vodka.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That list allows too many things, you do not even to be creative or disingenuous so say that going to a bar with friends is allowed under it: it includes travel and gathering.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That list allows too many things, you do not even to be creative or disingenuous so say that going to a bar with friends is allowed under it: it includes travel and gathering.


Bars have been closed for a long time.

Thankfully.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JUST STAY THE fark HOME GODDAMIT**

**except to travel.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I am not able to work from home.  and have to deal with customers who have gotten Covid, and now think they are immune superbeings
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: JUST STAY THE fark HOME GODDAMIT**

**except to travel.


On your way to gatherings.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That list allows too many things, you do not even to be creative or disingenuous so say that going to a bar with friends is allowed under it: it includes travel and gathering.


It's got holes big enough to drive a death star through, it's farking useless and dumb, describes Ford perfectly.
 
Chevello
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And here in the US we've got towns calling themselves "Sanctuary" cities immune from the state's COVID restrictions. Because FREEDOM

Brilliant
 
