(KRQE News)   Boy Scout will not get his snow cave badge   (krqe.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 I lost a few fellow scouts in the 70s.
Things happen.
Glad to be alive, and that is a sad tale.
 
Fern Crest
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How very sad.

I wonder if they might award him anything posthumously?

/far too young
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
shiat, when I was a Scout that could have been me.  We loved sleeping in snow caves.  It was funner than shiat

My heart goes out to his family, friends, and troop.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Watch out where the huskies, and polar bears, go.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Built igloos when I was a kid and lived to tell the tale.  Was a scout leader for many years and never built a snow shelter in that time, but some of the ones I saw other troops build were a bit frightening.  It's not hard to build one correctly, but it's also really easy to build one that will kill you in your sleep, and the your muffled screams will never be heard through the snow.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: I lost a few fellow scouts in the 70s.
Things happen.
Glad to be alive, and that is a sad tale.


You were a terrible scoutmaster.
 
