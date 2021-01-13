 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Grim solution to New Zealand lake's major bird poo problem: Goose dinner. In related news: Why the hell are Canadian geese pooing on the opposite side of the world?   (9news.com.au) divider line
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was walking my dog in a park last week and all of a sudden he perked up and went on a smell seek. He sniffed around frantically for a moment or two and started eating little cigar shaped thingies, happy as heck.
It turned out to be goose poop. He is a 65 lb pit bull and it was almost impossible to drag him away from his new found snacks. Won't take him there again.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canadian geese are pretty much inedible from what I've read; mostly fat, not much of any meat, and tastes bad.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You try telling a goose where it can or can't poop.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canada geese, we never granted them citizenship.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're on holiday?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why?  Because they've covered the rest of the goddamn world in shiat already, that's why.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Canadian Cobra Chicken doesn't recognize borders, and fears no repercussions. It does as it pleases.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I for one will welcome our new foul overlords. Just stand still long enough to let me Morton Anderson your chest? Kthxbai.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Canada geese.  Not Canadian (unless they're actually from Canada).
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Canadian geese are pretty much inedible from what I've read; mostly fat, not much of any meat, and tastes bad.


I've only had goose once. My wife's friend that hunts gave us some. I don't know what kind of goose it was. It was okay I guess. It was very dark meat, almost steak-like in color and texture.
 
