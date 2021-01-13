 Skip to content
(Boing Boing) NewsFlash Sometimes you need to flush twice   (boingboing.net)
404
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm keeping an eye on TF voting, if this tagline gets enough support I'll switch it from twitter to an article elsewhere
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not mine, but honestly this one.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for those low-flow congress regulations the turd would have been gone on the first flush.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not mine, but this is the one.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Womp womp. Welcome to the history books, you treasonous shiatweasel
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Drew: I'm keeping an eye on TF voting, if this tagline gets enough support I'll switch it from twitter to an article elsewhere



Nice. No "News" or "News Flash" since we already knew, and "Followup" is perfect.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the way.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Not mine, but this is the one.


I think this same headline went red like 12 headlines down.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: Not mine, but honestly this one.


Yeah.  I know the other one has a few more comments.  But, this one.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should have bought a plunger before we needed a plunger.
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Drew: I'm keeping an eye on TF voting, if this tagline gets enough support I'll switch it from twitter to an article elsewhere


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is the one...
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We need less fat in our diet.
+1
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valkore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Suck it, Turnip!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Take a hint Donny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the one.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When your toilet is a crime scene.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/mattgaetz/status/​1​349424580239175680?s=20
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ilikestuff
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
favorited!
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Poop thread
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"And I've had people run up to me, big guys, who never cry, and they have tears running down their faces.  And they say, 'SIR!  I've never seen someone impeached as bigly as you, never!'"
 
DeadPhelps
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Call him Donnie Two Times (Two Times)
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We had to flush twice and it left a giant slick on the side of the bowl.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, thanks Dems, now the country is hopelessly divided.

And we were so close to uniting
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sen. John McCain (R-Heaven) just released his official statement:

"I like Presidents that haven't been impeached....twice."
 
Flashfyr3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And even then, the smell may longer on.
 
The Silver Mullet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
and yet he's still swirling around in the bowl
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fark everyone that didn't vote for this.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why does Original get to be first?
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
#merryimpeachmas!

It's a tradition now
 
janzee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet he's really learned his lesson now. : |
 
saywhonow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He was impeached more than terms served. God damn that's impressive....


Ly bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
**
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: [Fark user image 425x425]


Awesome!!
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Slow clap.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone have to tally numbers? I'm guessing it broke across party lines and the entire GOP have declared themselves enemies of Democracy and thrown their lot in as the TrumpTreason Party
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OptionC: If it wasn't for those low-flow congress regulations the turd would have been gone on the first flush.


He tried to warn you libs!

But did you listen?  NO!

Now we're gonna have to poke him down with the toilet brush handle.

I hope you're proud of yourselves!
 
Gonz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ha ha!
 
