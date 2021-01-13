 Skip to content
(The Hill)   You will soon be able to lick Greta Thunberg   (thehill.com) divider line
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bad subby.  Bad.

euractiv.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought she was 18 already?

/don't kill me, I couldn't help it
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we all go to hell right now.
all of us
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to get a tattoo of her giving Trump the stink eye.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Post Office announced today - [ looks around, lost ] Just a second, I lost my place. [ shuffles his papers ] Oh! The Post Office announced today that it is going to issue a stamp commemorating prostitution in the United States. It's a ten-cent stamp, but if you want to lick it, it's a quarter.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reads article, LOL, subby you're a evil bastard.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I thought she was 18 already?

/don't kill me, I couldn't help it


She is.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm, tastes angry.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mix and match
put both Greta and Tom of FInland stamps on one envelope!~
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* clicks link *

Oh, she really is 18.

/ giggity
// going to hell
/// trois
//// y'all coming with me.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x509]


Throwing up, or deciding to spit or swallow?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better her than Greta Van Susteren.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought her book just because it would annoy Trump if he found out people were buying it.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's earned it.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever want to see full-on RWNJ lunacy, just have a look at the comments on a post on Facebook from (NPR?) announcing an upcoming show about her.

Jebus H. Farking Cripes...
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to critique the picture with the news story but even in pix of her on her 18th birthday, she looks like she's 12.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for the part where she doesn't want me to
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOAH!

*welcometofark.jpg*
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's that "Greta bumper sticker" that I almost got banned for posting? If she's 18...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been an on and off philatelist for years. Definitely going to special order this and put it in a cool dry place where no one else can find it.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 300x168]


SALTY!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i really 100% clicked expecting to find ben & jerry's had created a vegan "ice cream" in her honor.

what flavors would such a thing have, my farkers?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Sweden has self-adhesive stamps. You don't lick those.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know who will be first in line
grrrgraphics.comView Full Size

/unless she's too old now...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Better her than Greta Van Susteren.


Not up for the great taste of lifelong desperation and mold?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: i really 100% clicked expecting to find ben & jerry's had created a vegan "ice cream" in her honor.

what flavors would such a thing have, my farkers?


Salted caramel?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have any particular urge to, but given that she's accomplished more good than I have in life at 18 if she asked I probably would.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Waiter, can I substitute an AOC for my Greta please?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: we all go to hell right now.
all of us


I was pushed into this thread.
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I don't have any particular urge to, but given that she's accomplished more good than I have in life at 18 if she asked I probably would.


I think this might be the appropriate take.

/dirty old man
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

luna1580: i really 100% clicked expecting to find ben & jerry's had created a vegan "ice cream" in her honor.

what flavors would such a thing have, my farkers?


Not ice and not cream.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She still looks like she's 12 years old.

I'd have to take a hard pass on that.
But good for her, getting a stamp and pissing off Trump.

At 18, I was still tracking down the local weed dealer.
Back in the old days, before cell phones.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

"Too old!"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I know who will be first in line
[grrrgraphics.com image 850x641]
/unless she's too old now...


Sooooo

Ben thinks Gretta is Parkay?

*backs away slowly*
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I bet Sweden has self-adhesive stamps. You don't lick those.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: luna1580: i really 100% clicked expecting to find ben & jerry's had created a vegan "ice cream" in her honor.

what flavors would such a thing have, my farkers?

Salted caramel?


Melted.
 
mudesi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Jailbait
Youtube 5ompcQnfdk0
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's early, but still, that's got to be a candidate for headline of the year.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Mmmm, tastes angry.


"They had Greta Thunberg headlining. She's this teenage girl who'd become famous even though everything she says is depressing. Kind of like Billie Eilish."
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Waiter, can I substitute an AOC for my Greta please?


A complainer, eh?! Guess who just signed up for Janet Reno duty!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I actually thought Greta van Fleet was an actual person until I saw this:

Greta Van Fleet - You're The One (Live on SNL / 2019)
Youtube 9Wyn-s4Wc4s
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She's kind of down the crazy scale.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I know who will be first in line
[grrrgraphics.com image 850x641]
/unless she's too old now...


The anthropomorphic manifestation of Mother Nature would definitely not be white.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

davynelson: She's earned it.


Has she?
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: * clicks link *

Oh, she really is 18.

/ giggity
// going to hell
/// trois
//// y'all coming with me.


I volunteer to man the punch bowl!

/needs more vodak
 
wesmon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

luna1580: i really 100% clicked expecting to find ben & jerry's had created a vegan "ice cream" in her honor.

what flavors would such a thing have, my farkers?


Lutefisk?
 
