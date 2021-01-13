 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC11 North Carolina)   There's proper etiquette that should be followed during a civil rights' leader's funeral. For example, not yelling racial slurs   (abc11.com) divider line
5
    More: Murica, Phoenix, Arizona, City council, Councillor, African Methodist Episcopal Church, Funeral, Methodist Episcopal Church, Vice Mayor Goode's funeral services, Municipality  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jan 2021 at 5:16 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sometimes wonder if racist assholes fear bursting into flames, if they show the slightest hint of decency toward a POC, even at his funeral.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with people.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But if it was an elected judge or sheriff, you have to say the Honorable Racist Asshole from the Great State of Arizona.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Proper etiquette at a funeral may also exclude stealing from the coffin and giggling uncontrollably because you're on meth.

I'm passing on this information so you don't learn the hard way. Like I did.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.