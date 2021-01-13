 Skip to content
(NYPost) If you're having Zoom calls that you wouldn't want your partner to walk in on, you're cheating.
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Proprietary stuff?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute
And real pretty
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, sorry, the rules for the secure information I handle isn't "tell nobody except that random person you live with."
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We're supposed to be avoiding the people we normally see.  How are people meeting *new* people to cheat on?

/ohhh
//America
 
Grauenwolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When Nicole learned that her boyfriend, also 28, was seeing at least 15 different women during the pandemic, she sent a message to all the ladies he followed on Instagram and TikTok, alerting them of the potential health risks of being with the lothario.

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me 15 times..err, you don't get fooled again
 
boozehat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Trik: Cute
And real pretty perky.


fixed.
 
mmojo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I had Dr. Ruth one a big zoom call a few weeks ago. It was pretty hot watching her try to operate a computer.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.


I don't think you don't get to determine what's going to piss the other person off if you don't have a conversation about it first.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If you're texting things that you wouldn't want your partner to know about or having Zoom calls that you wouldn't want your partner to walk in on, you're cheating," said Sophie Saint Thomas

Violating the agreed upon rules of the relationship is cheating. Having your own things separate from your partner isn't.

My wife sees a therapist. It's good for her, it's healthy. She locks the door and I'm not allowed in. That's not cheating. She send texts and has conversations with her close friends that she doesn't want me to see. That's not cheating. She probably has a journal or a diary where she quietly keeps track of her own thoughts, private from me. That's not cheating.

I sometimes complain about stupid, petty bullshiat to my best friend. I wouldn't want my wife to see it because, quite frankly, I'm probably in the wrong but need to vent so I can help work through my emotions. That's not cheating. I do online D&D and frankly would feel overly self-conscious of her walking in on me doing it. That's not cheating.

Me reaching out to a former girlfriend and having normal, run-of-the-mill conversations that she wouldn't think twice about and I wouldn't have to hide from her? That's cheating because that's where we've mutually agreed upon drawing our own limits.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cool ad for your podcast, bro
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.


It's just what it says. You're not cheating if your relationship rules allow you to carry on with another person on Zoom in a locked room. You may not want them to walk in on you. Not because they'd find out what you're doing, but because they'd see the intimate details of what you're doing.

You can have an open relationship and still not want to actually witness your partner carrying on with the other person.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.

I don't think you don't get to determine what's going to piss the other person off if you don't have a conversation about it first.


That whole statement has too many "don't"(s) to be comprehensible.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't want to go to any Zoom/Teams calls - yet I have many a day.

Why on earth would I want another, even if she was crazy hot?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Me reaching out to a former girlfriend and having normal, run-of-the-mill conversations that she wouldn't think twice about and I wouldn't have to hide from her? That's cheating because that's where we've mutually agreed upon drawing our own limits.


That's weird. But now I'm self-conscious about talking to an ex-girlfriend online. I don't know that I've mentioned it to my girlfriend. But the only reason we're pen pals is because we knew each other 20 years ago and it's fun to talk with somebody who had some of the same life experiences.. They are not intimate conversations about who we are or what we had, but of things we did or people we knew.

Now I wonder if I've been cheating on my girlfriend.
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Zoom has replaced 'death by powerpoint'
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was on a Teams meeting today and had to tell The Captain's Wife she was on camera. She wasn't the first one today, small children do have a propensity to wander in whenever they sense you're otherwise engaged.
I find that the cats are appreciated. Apparently pets are always allowed to interrupt meetings.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: meanmutton: Me reaching out to a former girlfriend and having normal, run-of-the-mill conversations that she wouldn't think twice about and I wouldn't have to hide from her? That's cheating because that's where we've mutually agreed upon drawing our own limits.

That's weird. But now I'm self-conscious about talking to an ex-girlfriend online. I don't know that I've mentioned it to my girlfriend. But the only reason we're pen pals is because we knew each other 20 years ago and it's fun to talk with somebody who had some of the same life experiences.. They are not intimate conversations about who we are or what we had, but of things we did or people we knew.

Now I wonder if I've been cheating on my girlfriend.


If you're willing to let the gf know ur talking and read the conversation, not cheating.
If there's anything about that you might want to hide... cheating
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

S10Calade: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.

I don't think you don't get to determine what's going to piss the other person off if you don't have a conversation about it first.

That whole statement has too many "don't"(s) to be comprehensible.


Yeah, that second one's don't not supposed to don't be there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Yeah, sorry, the rules for the secure information I handle isn't "tell nobody except that random person you live with."


You probably shouldn't be using zoom if you're worried about security
 
S10Calade
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: S10Calade: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.

I don't think you don't get to determine what's going to piss the other person off if you don't have a conversation about it first.

That whole statement has too many "don't"(s) to be comprehensible.

Yeah, that second one's don't not supposed to don't be there.


I couldn't figure which to take out... (but I had a good idea). 😁
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I was on a Teams meeting today and had to tell The Captain's Wife she was on camera. She wasn't the first one today, small children do have a propensity to wander in whenever they sense you're otherwise engaged.


Jeez, how many people where you work are married to small children?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: meanmutton: Me reaching out to a former girlfriend and having normal, run-of-the-mill conversations that she wouldn't think twice about and I wouldn't have to hide from her? That's cheating because that's where we've mutually agreed upon drawing our own limits.

That's weird. But now I'm self-conscious about talking to an ex-girlfriend online. I don't know that I've mentioned it to my girlfriend. But the only reason we're pen pals is because we knew each other 20 years ago and it's fun to talk with somebody who had some of the same life experiences.. They are not intimate conversations about who we are or what we had, but of things we did or people we knew.

Now I wonder if I've been cheating on my girlfriend.


I've kept up friendships with three ex's.  The intimacy of conversation varies with each as each is a different friendship now.
 
1funguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Grauenwolf: Define "cheating", because i don't recall giving you permission to determine the rules of my relationship.


Arbitrarily applied and society accepted.
There are more loopholes in a relationship than in the U.S. Constitution.

"You should have known"
seems to carry the force of law, and the penalty phase of the trial can range from dodging airborne lamps to sleeping on a friends couch.

There has got to be a rule book that only women are issued, because whenever a jury of THEIR peers get together, they all seem to know EXACTLY whatever you did was wrong.

(I also am unable to determine what investigative agency they share, but who ever it is has the most remarkable intelligence network since WWII)

Who ever made marriage the law also is responsible for making murder illegal. I cannot believe you can go to heaven for committing one and hell for committing the other, unless the arrangement is such that you must experience both in either here or the hereafter.

Get a dog.
 
boozehat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The Madd Mann: Yeah, sorry, the rules for the secure information I handle isn't "tell nobody except that random person you live with."

You probably shouldn't be using zoom if you're worried about security


Because?
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seeing as how it's a NY Post link, I'm afraid I'll have to see those TPS reports with my own eyes before I'll believe a word you say
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: When Nicole learned that her boyfriend, also 28, was seeing at least 15 different women during the pandemic, she sent a message to all the ladies he followed on Instagram and TikTok, alerting them of the potential health risks of being with the lothario.

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me 15 times..err, you don't get fooled again


I'm guessing "was seeing" means "hooked up with once or twice", because if he actually maintained any sort of relationship with 15 women, well, you have to admire the energy and time management.
 
