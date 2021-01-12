 Skip to content
(JSOnline)   58-year-old respiratory therapist, "the COVID ass-kicker", worked three jobs fighting the virus despite her own risk factors - RIP and thank you for your service   (jsonline.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She said Milligan always worked the third shift at All Saints, doing 10-hour overnight shifts seven nights in a row, and then would work at other hospitals.

Folk said Milligan was determined to keep working, even though she suffered from diabetic neuropathy in her feet, a type of nerve damage that can cause disabling pain.
"She'd come home and she'd say her feet hurt so bad, and somebody would give her a foot rub," Folk said. "And she'd get up 12 hours later and go right back at it."

There is something seriously wrong with things when someone has to work 7 days a week with disabling pain. At 3 different jobs. Is this 2021 or is this 1886? Why is it heroic to work yourself into death? It's tragic beyond belief.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thank you, Mary Milligan. Rest in Peace.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hero tag well earned.

Hell, give her a statue when this is all over.
 
Catapultem_Habeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dang it, and a Packer fan too.

Chevello
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: She said Milligan always worked the third shift at All Saints, doing 10-hour overnight shifts seven nights in a row, and then would work at other hospitals.

Folk said Milligan was determined to keep working, even though she suffered from diabetic neuropathy in her feet, a type of nerve damage that can cause disabling pain.
"She'd come home and she'd say her feet hurt so bad, and somebody would give her a foot rub," Folk said. "And she'd get up 12 hours later and go right back at it."

There is something seriously wrong with things when someone has to work 7 days a week with disabling pain. At 3 different jobs. Is this 2021 or is this 1886? Why is it heroic to work yourself into death? It's tragic beyond belief.


Depends if she was doing it because she was awesome or if she was doing it so she had juuuust enough money for rent and the occasional meal.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

There is something seriously wrong with things when someone has to work 7 days a week with disabling pain. At 3 different jobs. Is this 2021 or is this 1886? Why is it heroic to work yourself into death? It's tragic beyond belief.


balloonatic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heroic work, such a sad way to end her story. I hope her family finds peace .
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too bad this is getting so little attention.

RIP
 
tuxq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This glass of scotch after working in the covid vax clinic today is for you, Madam Badass. Enjoy those fluffy clouds and your 72 Fabios.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And yet Trump.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks, lady.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kick a Covidiot in the nuts for her.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

...it's awfully dusty in here...

/in pace requescat

Came to say this. I don't believe Heaven exists but I hope it does, simply because this woman really seems like she deserves to be there.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tokin42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If her daughter gets it she's not going to make it either. Do people in Wisconsin inject the cheese directly into their veins?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometimes charity begins at home and perhaps she should have focused on her own well-being and protection. Think of all the people she can no longer help because she pushed treating people right now while having risk factors. If she would have stayed at home until she could be vaccinated, she could have been available to provide services for years to come and saved lives. I understand her choice, but ultimately does the efforts she did the past year, outweigh the good she could have provided for the next few years or decades.
 
