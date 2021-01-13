 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Tennessee lawmaker introduces legislation to place, on state capitol grounds, a bust of Dolly Parton, which seems redundant   (thehill.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
hopefully the bill doesn't go tits up.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It had better be a big bust.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Will it be an impressive bust?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All snark aside, Dolly Parton is a national treasure and should have been honored like this a long time ago.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This should bring the two parties together.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We're gonna need a bigger state capitol"
 
mateomaui
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope they give it ample floor space.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mademoiselle, I would like to see le tits now!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
During summer it would be a nice place to sit in the shade
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yo dog, I heard you like big busts, so we put a big bust on a big bust...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: This should bring the two parties together.


Probably still a deep divide tho.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gonna need a bigger site.
 
