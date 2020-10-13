 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Finally, a mask worthy of important people like me   (youtube.com) divider line
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want mine with jaguar ears.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha and you where making fun of 50's sci-fi where people in the future had clear glass globe helmets.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the taint interface edited from Youtube?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $200 mask.  Your wife says she'd sell you for a quarter.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about the masks this guy is selling, but the video has a lot of good info in it and is worth watching. Has some of that cool thermal image footage of your breath, and all:

What People Get Wrong About MASKS
Youtube 5ho3M8i-jXA
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to see the panic set in the first time he has a truly wet sneeze.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an asshole.
I want one.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about the Razer N95 mask they announced recently,
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/​0​1/razers-n95-voice-boost-active-ventil​ators-led-lights-in-mask-prototype/
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjayp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got one for ride shares and flying. It is heavy. Wireless earbuds are a must,
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like this one from Etsy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Seen it before. It was pretty funny.
 
docgrog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
anybody who buys one of these should also get a free dry cleaner bag to wear over their face to bed at night
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Perfect for when go to the store and want to fondle the model on the disposable men's undergarment package
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Competition!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wear a mask made of the finest materials and of the best quality that only those of great taste and high social status can see it
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oh look, someone who doesn't get the joke!
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

He discusses how the mask completely fogs over during sex when he's in the missionary position over his subject at about 9:00. I assume the taint interface was also a failure.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Yeah. And the mask ain't too shabby either!

/I'll be here all week
//Try the veal
///Tip your servers
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
about 9:00. about 6:00.
 
lionfish
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

and now that song is stuck in my head
 
nucal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I can achieve the same thing for free:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/okay, so there's a handle to deal with
//you still look like a dork
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta love that in the product shot you can clearly see it's beginning to fog up.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does it come with goldfish?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I like the light sarcastic humor with the condescend "i'm big in business".

I don't recognize the food brand he is buying in the grocery store.  I assume it something cheap and nasty.  I did like the part where he was shopping in the adult diaper area.  Can anyone ID the car is he driving right before he cuts to the stock photos of exotic sports cars?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The mental image of that actually made me laugh out loud.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, and the mask isn't bad either.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It's not fun in a cloth mask, that's for sure.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 minute ago  

For your viewing pleasure...

Morons From Outer Space
Youtube QMWDPJymksI
 
