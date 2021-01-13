 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Tower of London's 'queen' raven Merlina is missing. Maybe the Doctor just needs to give her new batteries   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's really nice - i hope she's OK

Raven Merlina
Youtube Bot-NLS3cm0
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the ravenmaster was on QI last week talking about awol ravens

QI XL - S18E14 - Series R | QI XL - R Animals (07 Jan 2021)
Youtube vM3zVKZbGPU
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yep let's keep the deserts full of sand.
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size

Let's never lets plants grow there. Down with CO2!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ravens are awesome. Superstition is not.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe she went to Buffalo.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: She's really nice - i hope she's OK

[YouTube video: Raven Merlina]


Some cat is probably using her feathers as a toothpick right now
 
skyotter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those surveillance drones are becoming more advanced. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nevermore.
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hope it wasn't Avian flu.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Twitter users now forecasting doom and gloom for this year. "

Always the first group I refer to for forecasting a nation's political and financial stability.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gotta go somethings rapping at my chamber door
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Quote the raven:
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's so Raven!
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has anyone checked the Plutonian shore?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Nevermore.


That's what SHE quoth.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

