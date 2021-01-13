 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Lawyers for MAGA Fan Who Stole Pelosi's Lectern Claim Client Is Actually 'Pro-Law Enforcement,' Was Looting Capitol to 'Witness History'. Oh, well then, all is forgiven. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience endured. Have a nice day, Sir   (mediaite.com) divider line
    United States Capitol, United States Congress, Florida attorneys, CNN's Cuomo Prime Time  
•       •       •

Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now some trumpers will get to see if the are pro prison by touring a prison for a few years
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Trumpers are pro-police, as long as the police are oppressing minorities.  When the cops come for them, the support disappears.

That's what their "support" is worth.  Buppkiss.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer Reacts to Lectern-Rioter's Lawyer #shorts
Youtube _rVsRmcE-u8
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how I imagine all Trump fan lawyers in court, ala Charlie Brown's parents.

Judge: what is your defense?

Trump fan lawyer: wah wah... wah wah wah... wah wah wah wah!  wah wah, wah wah wah!! wah wah wah wah wah wah wah wah!

Judge: I'm sorry, you have an actual law degree?

Trump fan lawyer: wah wah...wah wah wah.   wah.

Judge: Shut up.  Your client is remanded.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [YouTube video: Lawyer Reacts to Lectern-Rioter's Lawyer #shorts]


Came here to post that.
 
TrainingWheelsNeeded
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
and, I shot a man in Reno just to watch him die - so all good?
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So MAGA cultist lawyers are as stupid as they are. Oh well, anyways.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since he's pro law enforcement he should be excited to see other aspects of enforcement of the law. The Finding Out part.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And yet, he still took a stand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I raided the capitol as part of a violent insurrection and all I got for it was this felony conviction. Wanna see my jailhouse ink?
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, the guys been right about one thing, he's no magician.

Or much of a lawyer truth be told.
 
skyotter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Bad Court Thingy
Youtube 4Y4QCMH25hc
 
dracos31
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mpirooz: So MAGA cultist lawyers are as stupid as they are. Oh well, anyways.


Disability checks only stretch so far when most of it goes to Trump's Election campaign.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't by any of these excuses. I really hope more serious charges are coming forthwith. I get the waiting till noon on the 20th, though, so they won't be pardoned
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: And yet, he still took a stand.


To a nunnery go, and quickly.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was disappointed and annoyed by Cuomo's treatment of those two. He playfully bought into their story tongue firmly in cheek. I was hoping for him to eviscerate them, oh well.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're pro law enforcement you're gonna love this verdict where the laws you broke are enforced.  Win win.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's Family Circus come to life:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_rVsRmcE​-u8]


Was going to post that, his reaction to the lawyer was hilarious.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now, for decades and centuries to come, our descendants will be able to witness him witnessing history. I hope they learn from it.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Three word punchline: serious prison time.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, we're left with the Sanity Clause.

Don't believe in Sanity Clause.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The lawyer in TFA is insanely inconsistent, but you know, that's lawyering I guess.

He bangs on about what a great family guy his client is and what a responsible citizen but then completely divorces from reality with that crap about him just being there "to witness history" when he was clearly contributing to the chaos and, contrary to being a great member of society, is not taking personal responsibility.

Being a great family guy and member of society is a possible mitigating factor in sentencing, but it's no defense. He was photographed participating, it's completely unhelpful not to jump on that with a plea of guilty and a huge mea culpa, got caught up in a weird moment under the unhealthy influence of the President etc. Then crack out the nice guy family stuff and beg the court for mercy. Don't bullshiat them, don't pretend this is smaller than it is and lay the blame on thickly with the President confusing your client.
 
Bungles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he actually get the lectern out the building? I'd have thought that would move it from vandalism to clear theft.
 
dylanthomas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can I make a suggestion for the next time you want to "witness some history?"  Only a 20 minute walk from the Capital, bring your friends.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Alaskan Yoda: And yet, he still took a stand.

To a nunnery go, and quickly.


I feel sorta bad for that pun, does that count?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Judge: Would the prosecution like to make its opening statement?
Prosecutor: [gets up in front of jury, plays recording of defense attorney]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Prosecutor: Nothing that guy just said is bullshiat. Prosecution rests.

/I'm starting to think this defense attorney isn't a very good one. Unlike Vinny.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You're going to hear a LOT of "Oopsie, high spirits" in these hearings, in part because I have no doubt most people were just along for the ride. Using the Clown Parade as cover for an actual raid on the Capitol with a specific intent is pretty much how I believe the insurrection unfolded, by design. While everyone's watching the derp with the horns play the Berzerker, Ziptie Zeke goes looking for Pelosi.

There are levels to this. Some of them may have been thinking "Awesome party, dude!" while some were thinking, "Well, I thought if you don't get your way in an election, you have a revolution. Isn't that just what you do? Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?" And then there were the people who were there and playing for keeps. Either way, per usual with white supremacy, the useful idiots vastly outweighed those there with genuine intent.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every American army loots when they attack. Baghdad and Cairo museums are shambles. They landed their helicopters in ancient ruins and archaeological sites. That's the USA for you. Seriously, Americans have no moral high ground after their trophies from Vietnam, Japan, Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan. She did as the Yankke Doodles always do. Enjoy your own farking around and finding out. Have you served? If yes, then that woman is who you are.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dracos31: mpirooz: So MAGA cultist lawyers are as stupid as they are. Oh well, anyways.

Disability checks only stretch so far when most of it goes to Trump's Election campaign.


Stop this. These people are not broke. They are not poor, they do not live in trailers in the middle of nowhere. They are not desperate for help.

They are real estate agents, CEOs, state representatives. They own businesses, own homes, and own weapons. These are your suburban neighbors.
https://www.inquirer.com/columnists/a​t​tytood/capitol-breach-trump-insurrecti​on-impeachment-white-privilege-2021011​2.html
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He's so Pro-Law Enforcement that now he gets to see it from the inside!
 
headslacker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When the looting starts the Shootin starts...

Isn't that how it goes.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Pro-law enforcement" is a euphemism for authoritarian white nationalist.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He is a family man. His wife is a physician. He has five children.

Oh, well then, our mistake.  Do carry on with your life.
 
ProdigalSigh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dude looks like that dick Travis Travers from Justified.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He'll have plenty of time in prison to study up on history.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ok, and?

He's still guilty as f*ck.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Should have just said he was standing up for social injustices. XD
They'd put his name on NFL helmets then! hahahaha


///XD
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe him!

I myself go to museums to witness great art.

I often grab one or more works of art to witness them further in the comfort of my own home.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We saw how much "blue lives" matter to Trumpy children last week, when one of them bashed a cop's skull with a fire extinguisher.

These lawyers are idiots, and this is the third story on Fark that I've seen about said idiots.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Asinine and ignorant half-assed excuses like this are:
A: why people hate lawyers.
B: why these terrorists keep receiving death threats.

Dude farked up. Own up to tiur crimes, and take your punishment.

Lawyers also farked up too. Keep your mouths shut, and do what's best for your client and his family by keeping them safe instead of daring the public to incite violence against them with these ludicrous claims that are just taunting violence against your client and their associates. Are you trying to get them killed?
 
Cheron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB/

Worked with a law and order guy. He always spouted the police wouldn't have stopped him if he wasn't doing something wrong or the police only arrest people if they are guilty. One day he got caught speeding and was throwing a fit because he wasn't going that fast. I reminded him that the police only stop the guilty.

/he was lucky, he liked to get a beer and a few nips for the ride home.
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every maga chud, from Donny on down:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's his chance to "witness" the criminal justice system followed by a chance to "witness" the american penal system.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh. Never thought of that defense. Let's see if it works in some other contexts.

I assaulted Little Round Top under Longstreet, but really I was just there to witness history.
I was a guard at Auschwitz, but really I was just there to witness history.
I flew a Zero at Pearl Harbor, but really I was just there to witness history.
I screamed racist epithets at the Little Rock Nine, but really I was just there to witness history.

Well...works for me. What say we all just let bygones be bygones and let these swell fellas go so as to promote unity.

But just so there's no future misunderstandings, how about we...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I believe him!

I myself go to museums to witness great art.

I often grab one or more works of art to witness them further in the comfort of my own home.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: He is a family man. His wife is a physician. He has five children.

Oh, well then, our mistake.  Do carry on with your life.


Tough to find time to work when you are always farking which is why he does not
 
