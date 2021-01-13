 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Calabria district of Italy, where they make candelabra, starts mob trial against The 'Ndrangheta, the pasta makers. 3 judges recuse themselves because they've eaten pasta by candle light, been made offers they can't refuse   (reuters.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the punishment have to fit the crime?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, this I find this "trial"  fascinating for some reason....
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alex Gaudino Feat. Christal Waters - Destination Calabria
Youtube APtj3EvhfWA
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Immediately after the first word in the headline I have nothing but a saxophone earworm.

/Whoop whoop, when you run come around
//Car I know you're the talk of the town, yeah
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time the started taking out the trash.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to be very courageous to testify at this trial or even to be a judge at it. This is a very violent mob enterprise that has killed many people, including justices of the peace and police officers. It'll be interesting to see what happens.
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did that headline get greenlighted?
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bottle of red, a bottle of white...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/APtj3Evh​fWA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Quite possibly the greatest music video of all time.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he doesn't want to sleep with the fishes.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more than 330 suspected mobsters and their associates

Damn, that's a lot of nicknames.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So this is Italian Cthulhu stuff?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Candlemass - Bewitched
Youtube -3uvf0cn0jo
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think their font is pretty good.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SBinRR: more than 330 suspected mobsters and their associates

Damn, that's a lot of nicknames.


After a while, they have to recycle the common descriptors like "fat", "the fish", "white-shoes", and "nature boy".
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: more than 330 suspected mobsters and their associates

Damn, that's a lot of nicknames.


By the time you are finished announcing the various lawyers and their clients at the start of the day, it will be time to close the hearing for the day.  

It will be difficult to find judges for this case.  Honest ones will want to shy away due to the potential looking over your shoulder for the rest of your life (which may not be long).  Corrupt ones will want to shy away as it will be difficult to accepts bribes as your going to be watched by law enforcement carefully so you will be unable to access the proceeds for a long time.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
/CSB on

Back in '95 when I went to college at NDSU, I had a group of friends that all played Magic the Gathering together in the student lounge (okay, not so cool after all). it was a running joke that whenever this song played, we'd all sing "my candelabra!!" because of the card Candelabra of Tawnos...I think I need to go beat myself up now. ;)

.CSB off

My Kinda Lover (Remastered)
Youtube nI33SNkIsMw
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: You have to be very courageous to testify at this trial or even to be a judge at it. This is a very violent mob enterprise that has killed many people, including justices of the peace and police officers. It'll be interesting to see what happens.


Which is the absolute core of stupidity here. You wouldn't need to be brave if you just quietly executed the members of said enterprise that are threatening you.

Like firemen who stop wildfires by initiating controlled burns, you do the same with organized crime by burning the members.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the calabrese okay?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Schmerd1948: You have to be very courageous to testify at this trial or even to be a judge at it. This is a very violent mob enterprise that has killed many people, including justices of the peace and police officers. It'll be interesting to see what happens.

Which is the absolute core of stupidity here. You wouldn't need to be brave if you just quietly executed the members of said enterprise that are threatening you.

Like firemen who stop wildfires by initiating controlled burns, you do the same with organized crime by burning the members.


How do you do that without arrests and trials?  Unless you embrace extrajudicial killings of individuals, which has profound consequences for society and rule of law in general, you are forced to utilize the legal system to achieve the goal of holding them accountable.  I understand the point you are making and when society has been infiltrated and compromised it is understandable to think this way, but it may result in even a worse outcome.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

angryjd: How the hell did that headline get greenlighted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sephjnr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

angryjd: How the hell did that headline get greenlighted?


Read the last 6 words.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Claude Ballse: Schmerd1948: You have to be very courageous to testify at this trial or even to be a judge at it. This is a very violent mob enterprise that has killed many people, including justices of the peace and police officers. It'll be interesting to see what happens.

Which is the absolute core of stupidity here. You wouldn't need to be brave if you just quietly executed the members of said enterprise that are threatening you.

Like firemen who stop wildfires by initiating controlled burns, you do the same with organized crime by burning the members.

How do you do that without arrests and trials?  Unless you embrace extrajudicial killings of individuals, which has profound consequences for society and rule of law in general, you are forced to utilize the legal system to achieve the goal of holding them accountable.  I understand the point you are making and when society has been infiltrated and compromised it is understandable to think this way, but it may result in even a worse outcome.


2 things here:

1. This has effectively gone beyond a simple issue of crime within a society. You are essentially now at war with groups of people who are enemies of the state. I mean, come on now. We're talking about how these people don't just repeatedly violate the law, but murder indiscriminately. They're trying to override the laws as they are, and claim a greater power then the existing government. They're terrorists. This is going beyond mere capital punishment, let alone being an extrajudicial action. Face it: if Russia or China invaded America right now. You think we'd simply try and arrest every soldier one at a time, try them, and then deport them because they should be subject to our laws? No, you'd shore up defenses and kill those threats in order to protect the citizenry. So no, there is no worse outcome here. You already have the problem of organized crime creating an insurrection against the people.

The standards of law enforcement are effectively repealed for these criminals, along with the protections they provide to the guilty. Thus they are no longer criminals, but enemies of the state, and the rule of law remains protected because it has been recused from the situation since we are now dealing with an act of war.

2. You've already established a broken society, so what the hell else do you have to lose by neutralizing this threat?

Welcome to 2021.
 
