 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Pet cat, thought killed with her owner three years ago in a mudslide found alive and looking well fed. Silent on what she has been up to all this time   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Santa Barbara, California, American films, Santa Barbara County, California, Ventura County, California, English-language films, Montecito, California, Animal Shelter Assistance Program, Southern California  
•       •       •

262 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 13 Jan 2021 at 2:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Murder. Nothing but murder, all day.
 
smd31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Murder. Nothing but murder, all day.


So, just another day that ends in "y"?
 
maxwellton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Cat Came Back
Youtube FJl_4IsQJ2g
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Animals can usually sense coming earthquakes, etc. according to scientific articles, so she probably left a day early.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
B-b-b-but it's not Caturday.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it amusing that when you see one of these reunions and it's a dog, the dog is all "You! You! Oooohhh, it's you!" and jumping about.

The cat? More like "Hey, I know you. Took you long enough."
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I find it amusing that when you see one of these reunions and it's a dog, the dog is all "You! You! Oooohhh, it's you!" and jumping about.

The cat? More like "Hey, I know you. Took you long enough."


You left me in a mud slide you dick. Wheres my kibble.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have an old cat that likes to slip out the door every now and then. When she comes back after a few days she yells at us for letting her escape.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

damageddude: We have an old cat that likes to slip out the door every now and then. When she comes back after a few days she yells at us for letting her escape.


If one of my cats escapes, it's to the (usually closed) garage where I boarded up the old cat door a long time ago. The younger will pause about two feet out the door, look around warily, then turn and bolt back into the house with a distinctive air of "I have made a terrible mistake."

The elder will hide under the car, yowling miserably until finally being coaxed out with catnip and treats.

Yet they will still sometimes rush the door as if, magically, this time it will be different. I think they forget they actually hate it out there.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.