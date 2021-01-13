 Skip to content
(CNBC)   THE Ohio State University researchers have identified two new US-based variants of THE Coronavirus; plan to name one for THE Nick Saban   (cnbc.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viruses gonna virus.  We just have to hope that we stay lucky and the vaccine remains effective.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Protein printers might mutate when given 200+k new printing presses a day?  Who'd have thunk?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the placebo named for Jim Harbaugh?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say all countries should shutdown travel from the US, but they already have.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I currently have the common cold. Whole family has it. We tested for COVID: negative.

I hope COVID stays like "the flu" in that we only need an annual shot. Whereas, there are so many strains of the common cold that there is no shot.

But I have hope. I know science can do it. I read an article (forgot where) on how scientists can cure the common cold, but a large effort isn't there because of you know, deadly viruses requiring attention.

So, if COVID does go "crazy" like the common cold, I'm thinking science tests an approach that can wipe both out simultaneously because it would need to attack viruses at its most basic function, rather than whatever unique characteristics a specific strain has.

/I'm an accountant.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Opacity: I'd say all countries should shutdown travel from the US, but they already have.


That's so racist.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One thing I've learned on Fark is that I will never voluntarily put 'the' in front of Ohio State University.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: I currently have the common cold. Whole family has it. We tested for COVID: negative.

I hope COVID stays like "the flu" in that we only need an annual shot. Whereas, there are so many strains of the common cold that there is no shot.

But I have hope. I know science can do it. I read an article (forgot where) on how scientists can cure the common cold, but a large effort isn't there because of you know, deadly viruses requiring attention.

So, if COVID does go "crazy" like the common cold, I'm thinking science tests an approach that can wipe both out simultaneously because it would need to attack viruses at its most basic function, rather than whatever unique characteristics a specific strain has.

/I'm an accountant.


Hey, science has cure herpes and cancer so we have nothing to worry about.

Still no problem withe the immunosuppressant drugs, right?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
hErd ImMuNitY
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: hErd ImMuNitY


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
