(ABC News)   Camp Auschwitz guy about to find out exactly how much work brings freedom   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    United States Capitol, United States Congress, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buh bye, asshole.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.


Party of Law and Order.  Kind of like the Ministry of Truth
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But don't you dare call them Nazis.

/they're Nazis
//and Nazi collaborators
///which makes them Nazis
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Packer has a lengthy criminal record in the area"

I'm dying of surprise here.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A criminal caught committing crimes.  Shocked and Chagrined I am.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so funny meow, now is it?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone is wondering about why the charges are so light, in DC a felony can only be charged after a Grand Jury indictment. You're only going to see the misdemeanors until then.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.

Party of Law and Order.  Kind of like the Ministry of Truth


But remember, they're all Antifa plants!

/Those Antifa guys really have a lot of time on their hands to get such amazingly well developed back-stories for their MAGA alter-egos just to make Trump look bad that one time.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.


That's the kind of people you hire for that type of work.
Blazing Saddles was a training film for those guys...
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat about Mr. "Fudge" Packer, eh?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Glockenspiel Hero: dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.

Party of Law and Order.  Kind of like the Ministry of Truth

But remember, they're all Antifa plants!

/Those Antifa guys really have a lot of time on their hands to get such amazingly well developed back-stories for their MAGA alter-egos just to make Trump look bad that one time.


Deep State!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he will be known by that name for the rest of his short and poor quality life.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a case of felony murder.

He was right next to the woman who was shot. Apparently he can be charged under felony murder for that (even though it was security who shot and killed her).
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.


Or military...or law enforcement...it's some pretty strange bedfellows.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real crime here is that Parler cannot find a hosting service.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Packer has a lengthy criminal record in the area and has been arrested in Newport News "well over a dozen times," Newport News Sheriff Gabriel Morgan told ABC News.

Previous offenses included assault and battery, driving under the influence, drunk in public, driving under revocation, and probation violation, among others, Morgan said. Packer was last jailed in the county in 2012.

And yet another Trump Ubermensch turns out to be a drain on the public.  Who could have foreseen that?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Also knows a thing or two about "drunk in public"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.


Ever lived out in rural land Trump America? Every other male is a felon and every 4th woman. Also most of the women have multiple kids by multiple different felons. It's a farking disaster out there in the terrorist lands.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.

That's the kind of people you hire for that type of work.
Blazing Saddles was a training film for those guys...


The Common Clay?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Sounds like a case of felony murder.

He was right next to the woman who was shot. Apparently he can be charged under felony murder for that (even though it was security who shot and killed her).


In DC, you can only be charged for felony murder if you're in the process of committing certain crimes. Insurrection and rioting aren't on that list. Attempted kidnapping is, though. Might be hard to get those charges to stick to this dude but the terrorists who were wandering around with the zip ties are probably farked.
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


Idk those pictures look pretty indoors
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.


It's that Thug Nation™ the reichwingers were all freaking out about back in the early 2010s.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.


Who is worse, the guy wearing it or the scumbag that made it?
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.

Who is worse, the guy wearing it or the scumbag that made it?


Let's not pick favorites let's just fail em all
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: goodncold: Sounds like a case of felony murder.

He was right next to the woman who was shot. Apparently he can be charged under felony murder for that (even though it was security who shot and killed her).

In DC, you can only be charged for felony murder if you're in the process of committing certain crimes. Insurrection and rioting aren't on that list. Attempted kidnapping is, though. Might be hard to get those charges to stick to this dude but the terrorists who were wandering around with the zip ties are probably farked.


Apparently burglary is though.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


At the top of this page, there's a link you can click on that will take you to an article that would answer that question.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: In case anyone is wondering about why the charges are so light, in DC a felony can only be charged after a Grand Jury indictment. You're only going to see the misdemeanors until then.


Those grand juries are going to be busy...
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.

Who is worse, the guy wearing it or the scumbag that made it?


whynotboth?.jpg
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.


MAGAts.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.

Who is worse, the guy wearing it or the scumbag that made it?


Good philosophical question.

Which is worse?  Amorality or immorality?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


This is him, inside. Posing with the folks clutching Nancy Pelosi's broken nameplate.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Jesus, what kind of person wears that shirt? That's just disgusting in every possible way.


Is it too soon to say "he should at least get a gold star for effort."?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah. Clearly an expert of the rule of law.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


For starters, the photo in the article is from inside the building.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]


Exactly. There are other shots of that asshole participating inside Congress, but, again, I suspect that the FBI & Capitol police have more than I'm going to find with a cursory search.

Don't worry. He's in good hands.
 
wee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they calling terrorists "rioters"? That wasn't a riot, it was an act of domestic terrorism and an attempted coup.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be that guy, but I'll be that guy.  It's quite depressing to compare and contrast the effort and obvious professionalism that LEOs have put in to bringing these insurrectionists to justice, with what happens when a black person is slaughtered by the same LEOs.  Separate but equal indeed...
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: meanmutton: goodncold: Sounds like a case of felony murder.

He was right next to the woman who was shot. Apparently he can be charged under felony murder for that (even though it was security who shot and killed her).

In DC, you can only be charged for felony murder if you're in the process of committing certain crimes. Insurrection and rioting aren't on that list. Attempted kidnapping is, though. Might be hard to get those charges to stick to this dude but the terrorists who were wandering around with the zip ties are probably farked.

Apparently burglary is though.


Only while armed and breaking into a house.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does he think he is to be wearing that kind of shirt, Sid Vicious?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting that he's wearing a shirt making fun of mass murder, because he looks like the kind of homeless guy who gets lit on fire.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.

It's that Thug Nation™ the reichwingers were all freaking out about back in the early 2010s.


One of the things that most enrages pieces of human garbage like this asshole is the concept that there is systemic racism in this nation, that American society and government is biased to the benefit of white straight males.

But there's no way a Black man with this assholes' arrest record wouldn't be rotting away in prison right now.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: meanmutton: In case anyone is wondering about why the charges are so light, in DC a felony can only be charged after a Grand Jury indictment. You're only going to see the misdemeanors until then.

Those grand juries are going to be busy...


Yes. Yes they are.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very fine people on both sides...not deplorable.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Glockenspiel Hero: dodecahedron: It's interesting, but not surprising, that so many of the people they've identified and arrested so far have criminal histories.

Party of Law and Order.  Kind of like the Ministry of Truth

But remember, they're all Antifa plants!

/Those Antifa guys really have a lot of time on their hands to get such amazingly well developed back-stories for their MAGA alter-egos just to make Trump look bad that one time.


Deep cover antifa since the 80s.
 
Bawdy George
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: Question - because I don't know.  What did this dude do?  Because all I've ever seen of him is the picture with the shirt.  And he was outside.  And that wasn't a crime.

So what happened after that?


He fixes the cable.
 
