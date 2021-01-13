 Skip to content
 
(CBS 7 KOSA) Remember that woman who talked to the press about being in Nancy Pelosi's office? So did the FBI
Bslim [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
How nature says 'Do Not Touch"

dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  
Chew on that!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
She also said she had gotten several death threats after the riot at her florist shop

She had a riot in her florist shop?

Maybe she just likes riots.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  
Maybe she got a lot of Likes on her Facebook post, so it was totally worth it.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  
You gotta love a right winger's inability to admit they were wrong, especially when you're the prosecution. Get them to double and triple down on the stand.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
38 minutes ago  
I can't wait until sentences get meted out.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Nutra-Loaf is in her near future.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
Cudd gonna chewed up and spit out.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling the subjects of both prison reform and sentencing reform are going to come to the forefront very soon?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She also said she had gotten several death threats after the riot at her florist shop

She had a riot in her florist shop?

Maybe she just likes riots.


PaulRB [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
She's moooving on up to prison. (definitely not the east side)
 
Karne
32 minutes ago  
The white power gangs in prison are going to get a lot more powerful in the coming months.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
31 minutes ago  
She will never financially recover from this.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Everything about that woman is revolting.  The voice makes me want to lean my ears with an icepick.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  
"Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don't. I didn't break any laws, I didn't do anything unlawful, and I think that's probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me," said Cudd in an interview with CBS7.

That's the thing. Reporters were able to get interviews with these folks long before the FBI & other law enforcement agencies were able to identify & track them down. This emboldened a lot of these morons to proudly proclaim their crimes because, hey, if they were actual crimes, someone would have arrested them by now, right? It's only a FARKING WEEK LATER - the cops didn't stop them while they were doing their crimes, and the cops haven't arrested them days afterwards, even after we told everyone we did it on the news, so we must be untouchable!

Only now, a week later, when the FBI & DoJ said in public that they would be prosecuting everybody and ensuring that sedition & conspiracy charges were applied to the worst of them, do they start to think that maybe, just maybe, they farked up - and that "I didn't know" or "I didn't do THAT much damage" or "I was just kidding - can'tcha take a joke?" are going to be valid legal defenses.

The squalling these folks are going to make as they're dragged away days or weeks from now will be amusing as hell to me.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

Bowen: She will never financially recover from this.


The Bunyip
28 minutes ago  

PreMortem: I can't wait until sentences get meted out.


It should be a national holiday and televised. Everyone should be able to see exactly what the consequences are for every one of these people.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
28 minutes ago  
One less Yellow Rose in Texas
 
WhippingBoi
27 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says 'Do Not Touch"

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Why do they always look *exactly* like you'd imagine?
 
TxRabbit
27 minutes ago  
Aw....they misspelled her last name by 2 letters.  And the curse of the first name ending in "y" or "i" lives on!
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
In 1861, Union soldiers fried their bacon on a stove in in the basement of the Capitol, prior to first Bull Run.

January 13th 2021, under America's first Insurrection by an American President, National Guard troops sleep in the hallway of the Capitol this morning.

AgentKGB [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The squalling these folks are going to make as they're dragged away days or weeks from now will be amusing as hell to me.


I have to wonder how many kids are going to wind up in Social Services care because their parents/guardians have to go to jail.
 
Begoggle
25 minutes ago  
Nothing going to happen to the blonde white racist woman.
She will get an outpouring of Republican support, and tons of cash for legal fees and "restarting her business" and whatnot.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She also said she had gotten several death threats after the riot at her florist shop

She had a riot in her florist shop?

Maybe she just likes riots.


White Riot. She wants to riot. White Riot. A riot of her own.
 
feralbaby
25 minutes ago  
Looks like Jenny Cudd not get away with it.
ba-da-tish
 
dracos31
24 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: One less Yellow Rose in Texas


More like a yellow balloon knot.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  
Bear in mind that the Feds are just filing "placeholder" charges right now.

The superceding indictments will be EPIC.
 
pretzel_chic
23 minutes ago  
Snapper Carr
22 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says 'Do Not Touch"

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Karen's final form.
 
robodog [BareFark]
21 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: FormlessOne: The squalling these folks are going to make as they're dragged away days or weeks from now will be amusing as hell to me.

I have to wonder how many kids are going to wind up in Social Services care because their parents/guardians have to go to jail.


Maybe, just maybe some of them will end up with a foster family that's not full of crazy people and they'll break the cycle.

It's what I like to think of as the silver lining of one of the darkest days in our countries history.
 
labman [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
Brave move, going for the "Not guilty by reason of stupidity " defense.
 
feralbaby
21 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says 'Do Not Touch"

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Hollow 5k gold hoops, full makeup and two well-worn sweatshirts, one with collar and one with a hood.  The "I'd like to speak to the manager haircut" that is the "Jenny."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
How did us white people end up controlling everything being this stupid?
 
HotWingConspiracy
21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nothing going to happen to the blonde white racist woman.
She will get an outpouring of Republican support, and tons of cash for legal fees and "restarting her business" and whatnot.


Something has already happened, being cuffed by Federal agents isn't exactly a normal day.

Plus the fundraising arms of the insurrectionists are being shut down and anyone with any sense isn't going to donate to these terrorists in this environment. I predict their new cause will be denouncing the Patriot Act very soon.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
"Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not. Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No I don't. I didn't break any laws, I didn't do anything unlawful, and I think that's probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me,

God you dumb dumb dumb dumb farking goobers.
 
guestguy
20 minutes ago  

kanesays: In 1861, Union soldiers fried their bacon on a stove in in the basement of the Capitol, prior to first Bull Run.

January 13th 2021, under America's first Insurrection by an American President, National Guard troops sleep in the hallway of the Capitol this morning.

[Fark user image image 850x637]


The legacy of the modern Republican party...lies, bigotry, and ultimately sedition.  The Trump insurrection would not have happened without years of overwhelming, nose-holding, "ends-justify-the-means" support from the GOP.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
It's amazing how smug these idiots are as they invite themselves on their own video. I'm sure she'll deny everything and say she was just there by accident. She got pushed into the office. Isn't that what the one guy said? I just hope they really punish these people. Some jail time and a nice fine.
 
Kyle Butler
20 minutes ago  
Just took this screenshot. What is this plane up to. It clearly has permission to fly over the Capitol.


xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: FormlessOne: The squalling these folks are going to make as they're dragged away days or weeks from now will be amusing as hell to me.

I have to wonder how many kids are going to wind up in Social Services care because their parents/guardians have to go to jail.


You know, I was really enjoying my nice cup of schadenfreude over here but thanks for the downer.

The thought does make me wonder, given the nature of the parents, how many will actually be better off. Hopefully, many will have other, saner relatives to shelter them.
 
robodog [BareFark]
19 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Bear in mind that the Feds are just filing "placeholder" charges right now.

The superceding indictments will be EPIC.


Well, they're the charges that require no more evidence than you being photographed or recorded being inside the Capital. That way you're arrested while they do a proper investigation to support the more serious charges.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

Bslim: How nature says 'Do Not Touch"

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


That looks like it might be a screen shot from one of those ranting and raving in a car videos. Please tell me that's what it is.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Nothing going to happen to the blonde white racist woman.
She will get an outpouring of Republican support, and tons of cash for legal fees and "restarting her business" and whatnot.


I doubt it. She's not young and pretty enough.
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
17 minutes ago  
Someone news a to put together a running list of insurrectionists arrested.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Just took this screenshot. What is this plane up to. It clearly has permission to fly over the Capitol.


[Fark user image 850x435]


Taking background readings or doing sensor calibration.

So if, God forbid, somebody brings in a CBRN device, they might be able to find it before it goes off.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  

Karne: The white power gangs in prison are going to get a lot more powerful in the coming months.


Not after they've been shown on TV crying their little eyes out because they got put on the no-fly list. That sort of thing undercuts your prison cred.
 
mrparks
15 minutes ago  
Moo biatch get out of the way!
 
kanesays [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Just took this screenshot. What is this plane up to. It clearly has permission to fly over the Capitol.


[Fark user image 850x435]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm a bummer at parties too. Especially during a pandemic and 'hybrid near-peer warfare' is going on.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
15 minutes ago  

pretzel_chic: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I'm glad they so strongly funded Amtrak and other mass transit upgrades.
 
Erebus1954
14 minutes ago  
I like Nancy. They say she always keeps her mimsy clean.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
