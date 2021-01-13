 Skip to content
Trogdor is 18 and old enough to vote
49


49 Comments
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i'M OLD
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consumate Vs!

CSB
I was walking down the street and I see a guy my age standing outside a restaurant wearing a trogdor sweatshirt. I complimented him and he looks at me all confused. "your shirt? Trogdor is on the front...?"
"Oh!" he says "I stole this from my son-in-law" I felt that was fair and continued on my day
/CSB
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news.  Trogdor was a man when the song came out. Or, maybe he was a dragon man?

/consummate Vs
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old skin brings back memories.
archive.orgView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: Consumate Vs!


Byno: consummate Vs


I SAID *CONSUMMATE* V's!

// guy wouldn't know majesty if it came up and bit him in the face...
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the trogdor comes in the niiiiiiiiight!!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trogdor the Burninator?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In case you needed a background to celebrate.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Trogdor the Burninator?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I put a time flux on Trogdor.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: I put a time flux on Trogdor.


I'm a wounded dwarf with the mystical strength of a doily.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burninating the countryside, burninating the peasants...
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: // guy wouldn't know majesty if it came up and bit him in the face...


That happened once!

=Smidge=
/I have more than two problems...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Burninating the countryside, burninating the peasants...


Burninating down the house?
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: i'M OLD


I'm probably older. Now, sit down before you fall down.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been much more exciting to have had him at the Capitol Building last week, burninating the peasants.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Old skin brings back memories.
[archive.org image 180x228]


Showed TGS to my now-fiancee and they're like her favorite thing on the Internet now.

/She was one of them once, so she can realte.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear Strong Bad just got a Zune
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A squisha squisha
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My buddy has a Trogdor tattoo
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't checked in on Homestar in a long time. Looking at it today, it appears Trogdor has been burninating the countryside and burninating the peasants.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got some folks who could use some proper burninating - get him to work!
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Marcus Aurelius: Old skin brings back memories.
[archive.org image 180x228]

Showed TGS to my now-fiancee and they're like her favorite thing on the Internet now.


Showed it to my 7 year old twins.  Same reaction.

/are now calling themselves "whats-her-face" and "the-ugly-one"
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Got some folks who could use some proper burninating - get him to work!


You know that many peasants who live in thatch-roofed cottages?
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 18? Damn I thought it was at least 21.
 
dougermouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you issuing me a CHALLENGE!?!?!

I miss the Cheat, Bubs, the Poopsmith, Coach Z.
I might even still say "Good Jorb" to people.

/adjusts onion on my belt.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Marcus Aurelius: Old skin brings back memories.
[archive.org image 180x228]

Showed TGS to my now-fiancee and they're like her favorite thing on the Internet now.

/She was one of them once, so she can realte.


The only one I remember is THE UGLY ONE!

/wave of babies
 
AirGee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Byno: Fake news.  Trogdor was a man when the song came out. Or, maybe he was a dragon man?

/consummate Vs


Or maybe he was just a dragon.

/with one of those beefy arms
 
abmoraz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: [Fark user image 500x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


BAD THE CHEAT!  We had that light switch installed so THE CHEAT could turn the lights on and off.  NOT to throw light switch raves!

/Tonight: DJ Strongbad
//Tomorrow: DJ Tanner from Fullhouse
 
basscomm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dougermouse: /adjusts onion on my belt.


onion bubs
Youtube gJKukx3pdWY

/approves
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Spent a bit of lockdown finally getting and playing "Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People."

Fark actually gets a shoutout at one point.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image

I'm ... not sure what to think of this.

I mean, yay, Homestar Runner survives despite it having been not touched much in recent years. Nothing against Bo Burnham, but I feel like "I Have A Strongbad E-mail Clip For That" would be equally amusing.

That said, the purpose of disabling Flash was to limit its potential security flaws. And this basically revives the dead, which, I would imagine, might revive all the security flaws.

Kind of a head-tilter here.
 
Dr Dreidel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
THIS IS A LOTUS FLOWER! THIS IS A PRAYING MANTIS!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
AirForbes1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm very curious to know the ages of everybody in this thread. I was in high school when I first learned about Homestar Runner and it seemed to be most popular among other high school students and college students. There seems to be a microgeneration that you could call the Homestar Runner generation. Maybe older millennials and the youngest members of Gen-X?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Got some folks who could use some proper burninating - get him to work!

You know that many peasants who live in thatch-roofed cottages?


We aren't ALL wealthy, Doctor.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I remember that day well, it's the day I learned of the other definition of "consummate"
 
smd31
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Awww...good times. 

I remember going to see the new email or other stuff he came out with regularly.  :(
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AirForbes1: I'm very curious to know the ages of everybody in this thread. I was in high school when I first learned about Homestar Runner and it seemed to be most popular among other high school students and college students. There seems to be a microgeneration that you could call the Homestar Runner generation. Maybe older millennials and the youngest members of Gen-X?


Yeah... I have no idea what this thread is about.
I'm deciding now, that I don't want to know. Useless information.
Like celebrating how old the Happy Meal is or Favorite hair styles of the 90s.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My daughter drew Trogdor on the whiteboard in my office right after it appeared.    We carefully preserved it throughout all the brainstorming and such until we moved out of that office building seven years later.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Dr Dreidel: // guy wouldn't know majesty if it came up and bit him in the face...

That happened once!

=Smidge=

/I have more than two problems...


Apparently having two faces isn't one of them, otherwise you wouldn't be wearing the one you've got...

/jk
 
AirForbes1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pinner: Yeah... I have no idea what this thread is about.
I'm deciding now, that I don't want to know. Useless information.
Like celebrating how old the Happy Meal is or Favorite hair styles of the 90s.


Homestar Runner was a significant part of Fark culture back in the day. A new cartoon would come out on Mondays and the link would always be posted to Fark. The threads would have at least 100 posts.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I once had a Strongbad shirt.  I was in college, hoping to get the attention of some geeky girl with similar interests or something.

/Attracted random guys
//Didn't think my cunning plan through
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pinner: AirForbes1: I'm very curious to know the ages of everybody in this thread. I was in high school when I first learned about Homestar Runner and it seemed to be most popular among other high school students and college students. There seems to be a microgeneration that you could call the Homestar Runner generation. Maybe older millennials and the youngest members of Gen-X?

Yeah... I have no idea what this thread is about.
I'm deciding now, that I don't want to know. Useless information.
Like celebrating how old the Happy Meal is or Favorite hair styles of the 90s.


Get off our lawn! I have clouds to yell at.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is the Trogdor game any good? There's no way not a single one of you already has it...
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My kids regularly use "This does not look good for Homestar Runner".

It usually means something has just been broken or spilled. Or both, as in the source material.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Joshudan: Consumate Vs!

CSB
I was walking down the street and I see a guy my age standing outside a restaurant wearing a trogdor sweatshirt. I complimented him and he looks at me all confused. "your shirt? Trogdor is on the front...?"
"Oh!" he says "I stole this from my son-in-law" I felt that was fair and continued on my day
/CSB


I'm impressed that mine hasn't faded in the wash all this time.  And sad that they were out of the ones with "magesty", though it was cool that you could order them with or without  "magesty"...
 
camarugala
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fireside68: Only 18? Damn I thought it was at least 21.


Oh man the last thing the countryside needs is a man/dragon man/dragon going around burninating thatch roof cottages while under the influence...
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Godsdammit, ALL OF MY KIDS ARE OLDER THAN TROGDOR.  fark.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*kicks pc*

TROGADOR!

Oh cool.
 
