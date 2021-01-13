 Skip to content
Airbnb cancels all reservations in the D.C. area next week, and blocks new reservations from being made. As there's only a few $200+ a night hotel rooms left in the city, it's unclear where those who want to come get their insurrection on will sleep
32
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and for any of the white-knighting "what about those poor hosts?!?!" concern trolls -- Airbnb is going to foot the bill to pay the hosts what they'd have earned from the cancelled reservations.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They'll be fine sharing sleeping bags for warmth in a park. If they didn't like a good sausage party, they wouldn't have signed up for the Incel Army anyways.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, there's always VRBO. Most properties I've found are listed on both...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the good sleeping spots are taken.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jail hopefully.
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Third amendment experts are getting dangerously excited.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSopwithTurtle: Third amendment experts are getting dangerously excited.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Insurrectionists are not "working class" people.  They can afford $200/night rooms in D.C.

/unless they spent all their money on guns and ammo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about staying with Trump down at the YMCA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they want an insurrection, there's always Viagra or Cialis.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you are canceling your insurrection plans because you don't have a comfortable place to sleep, how dedicated to the cause are you?

"I totally would have tried to overthrow the government but they canceled my reservations" isn't going to give you any sympathy among the Koup Klux Klan.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They'll be fine sharing sleeping bags for warmth in a park. If they didn't like a good sausage party, they wouldn't have signed up for the Incel Army anyways.


Polar vortex is going to make for some rough camping conditions =)
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: If they want an insurrection, there's always Viagra or Cialis.


If your insurrection lasts longer than 6 hours, call your secessionist.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anfrind: Insurrectionists are not "working class" people.  They can afford $200/night rooms in D.C.

/unless they spent all their money on guns and ammo


Plenty of people max out their credit cards for stupid shiat.
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It saves the traitors money . Smearing their own feces in the airbnb would probably have lead to them losing their security deposit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anfrind: Insurrectionists are not "working class" people.  They can afford $200/night rooms in D.C.

/unless they spent all their money on guns and ammo


The worst of that lot is currently arranging legal representation that needs $250k up front before they take your case.  And if you're planning further insurrection, they are not going to take your case.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Well, there's always VRBO. Most properties I've found are listed on both...


If I'm a homeowner with the option of booking it empty with AirBnB or taking my chances with shiat covered insurrectionists, I'm going to safe route.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Well, there's always VRBO. Most properties I've found are listed on both...


https://www.vrbo.com/search/keywords:​d​owntown-washington-dc-washington-distr​ict-of-columbia-united-states-of-ameri​ca/arrival:2021-01-18/departure:2021-0​1-22?adultsCount=1&petIncluded=false&f​ilterByTotalPrice=true

175 properties still available!

/for now
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THEY WANT WAAAAAARRRRRRR - and a comfortable place to sleep and eat dinner. Maybe watch some tv.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If you are canceling your insurrection plans because you don't have a comfortable place to sleep, how dedicated to the cause are you?



They're going to be attacking state capitols instead. Also, I would bet real money we will see Nashville-/Oklahoma City-/Charlie Hebdo-style attacks in unexpected places.
 
Sentient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who needs sleep when you have trailer park meth
 
shinji3i
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: They'll be fine sharing sleeping bags for warmth in a park. If they didn't like a good sausage party, they wouldn't have signed up for the Incel Army anyways.


https://www.wunderground.com/forecast​/​us/dc/washington

Have at it fellas. I'm sure they wont mind living in tent cities.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Oh, and for any of the white-knighting "what about those poor hosts?!?!" concern trolls -- Airbnb is going to foot the bill to pay the hosts what they'd have earned from the cancelled reservations.


Good for them. As an AirBnB host, though, I'd say that their self-serving PR campaign about this was par for the course.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prison?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...it's unclear where those who want to come get their insurrection on will sleep"

In the Potomac River.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meh.

It makes it a little more difficult for protesters but it won't do a thing to prevent them from showing up.

/You couldn't pay me enough to be in DC on the 20th
//Maybe if I was provided a tank or APC
///Maybe
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shinji3i: arrogantbastich: They'll be fine sharing sleeping bags for warmth in a park. If they didn't like a good sausage party, they wouldn't have signed up for the Incel Army anyways.

https://www.wunderground.com/forecast/​us/dc/washington

Have at it fellas. I'm sure they wont mind living in tent cities.


Hmm, 46/33 would actually be pretty nice, I've camped in much worse conditions. But I'm expecting polar vortex collapse to bring significantly colder temps than that. We'll see how it gets revised over the next week.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
New FBI office.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm just outside the beltway, anyone stopping by can stay in the guestroom. Only requirements being adept at putting on lotion and being moderately flexible ;)

Oh and you need to currently be and always have been a fairly attractive female.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 I imagine most are using their campers and stupidly-oversized pickup trucks.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dunno. I kind of want these assholes to stage a Pickett's Charge on the Capitol Lawn. Clear the air once and for all at least the next few decades.
 
