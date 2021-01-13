 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Academic Times)   Dr. Chong proves the existence of the weed munchies. No, really   (academictimes.com) divider line
35
    More: Spiffy, Cannabis, Victimless crime, Hashish, Global Marijuana March, Law, Legality of cannabis by country, Decriminalization, Legalization  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Jan 2021 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctor Cheech concurs
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should have also looked at alcohol sales in legal weed states and come to the conclusion that consuming junk food instead of a booze binge is actually harm reduction. Now if you will excuse me my floor burger is getting cold...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If weed were completely available, say even at the grocery store, do you suppose all the moms feeding the rioters could stop future destruction?

I hate what substance abuse has done to a couple of my kids, but if saving the nation from authoritarian regimes is the benefit, let's get cracking on home delivery.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Chong

He is the holder of a Ph.D., an M.A., a B.A., and is a BMF besides.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up and pas the cheetos.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: If weed were completely available, say even at the grocery store, do you suppose all the moms feeding the rioters could stop future destruction?

I hate what substance abuse has done to a couple of my kids, but if saving the nation from authoritarian regimes is the benefit, let's get cracking on home delivery.


Where I live weed is available at both the grocery store and the gas station.
We aren't at risk of any riots so perhaps your plan has merit.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought pistachios were the recommended diet for stoners.

The shelled kind.  It takes time to unshell them.

Also, you get distracted by the smiley faces.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have healthy snacks around. Problem solved.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Doctor Cheech concurs


Dr. Greenthumb also concurs
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In our house, Friday night is "eat whatever you want " night. I usually choose pizza and you're damn right I step out back and smoke up beforehand so I have the appetite to eat the whole thing. Not healthy, but extremely satisfying.
Helped my wife get through chemo, too.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never have had the munchies. But, when I was severely ill, edibles gave me my appetite back again.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my 20's I could smoke a bowl and just eat huge amounts of crap - pizzas, double cheeseburgers, Chips Ahoy. It was terrible - I would feel so sick, but I would still do it. As I got older I began to make the observation that it was more about the flavor and textures than the actual quantity of food. So now I try to have more things like lolipops and Swedish Fish around the house for when I smoke, rather than tons of fast food or chips/cookies. I still have my fair share of junk food, mind you, I just don't consume it all in one night like I used to when I was at my worst.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Have healthy snacks around. Problem solved.


Yeah you say that like someone who has never eaten an entire batch of hot-n-spicy kale chips in one sitting and then spent the whole night wondering if like, maybe there were worms on the leafs? And what if they end up crawling around your stomach like that forever?
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Goldfishes cause they're so delicious!

Gone Goldfishin'.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt it's the weed.
I think sometimes I just get the urge to eat until I vomit.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the whole "turns you into a lizard" thing they warned about? Any peer-reviewed studies on that?
files.abovetopsecret.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get the munchies from weed, but I might be an outlier.

Beer though...oh lawd. Hide the snacks.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: mateomaui: Have healthy snacks around. Problem solved.

Yeah you say that like someone who has never eaten an entire batch of hot-n-spicy kale chips in one sitting and then spent the whole night wondering if like, maybe there were worms on the leafs? And what if they end up crawling around your stomach like that forever?


They're talking about weed, not acid, man.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: They should have also looked at alcohol sales in legal weed states and come to the conclusion that consuming junk food instead of a booze binge is actually harm reduction. Now if you will excuse me my floor burger is getting cold...

[Fark user image 320x196] [View Full Size image _x_]


You mean like the same researchers did in their previous paper, as was mentioned prominently in the article?

In a 2020 paper for the Canadian Journal of Economics, Chong, Baggio and Sungoh Kwon of the Korea Institute of Public Finance found that legalizing marijuana led to a more than 12% drop in alcohol sales.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jubeebee: mateomaui: Have healthy snacks around. Problem solved.

Yeah you say that like someone who has never eaten an entire batch of hot-n-spicy kale chips in one sitting and then spent the whole night wondering if like, maybe there were worms on the leafs? And what if they end up crawling around your stomach like that forever?


I actually despise kale chips.
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The words "kale" and "chips" should never be allowed to be used in the same sentence.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: The words "kale" and "chips" should never be allowed to be used in the same sentence.


"This kale tastes like cow chips"
 
mateomaui
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gunsmack: oxnard_montalvo: The words "kale" and "chips" should never be allowed to be used in the same sentence.

"This kale tastes like cow chips"


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He treated My Eye Earache.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: The words "kale" and "chips" should never be allowed to be used in the same sentence.


"I gathered these Buffalo chips from the herd that was over there munching on some kale" is the only instance I can think of it being ok.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This theory was proven many years ago, using the empirical method, by me and a bunch of my friends.
 
Resin33
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In college, I took a sociology class about drugs. The teacher was adamant in one session that "munchies" from being stoned is a CULTURAL thing and uniquely American.

I don't know how true that is now that we have the internet and culture spreads easier and quicker, but I do know that I never got munchies again from smoking pot after that class. So there is something to it.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fsmedia.imgix.netView Full Size

"Hurry up, DoorDash Dude!!"
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd be smoking a lot more weed watching this impeachment debate, but I just mute it whenever an (R) is up to speak.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I discovered this fact in college.

I was a total stoner, but I discovered that smoking before Thermodynamics or Differential Equations classes did more harm than good, so I'd wait until after my last class to smoke up.

I'd go thru the day satisfying my appetite with like a couple of pieces of toast for breakfast and a bagel sandwich for lunch, but after getting high, it would take a 16 oz steak or an entire pizza to satisfy.
/smoking before Philosophy classes was awesome, though
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: The words "kale" and "chips" should never be allowed to be used in the same sentence.


"Get that f'in kale out of my face and give me the chips.  Where's the lighter?"
 
apathy2673
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
               "Dr. Chong?"
Fark user imageView Full Size


 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, Dr. Chong (if that really is your name and you really are a doctor) if weed makes people eat more junk food, then why are stoners less likely to gain weight?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"You think marijuana does no harm - that's pretty much the consensus today," said Georgia State University economist Alberto Chong in an interview with The Academic Times.

Literally nobody think this.

stoppedreadingthere.jpg
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.